Scott & White Healthcare was large when it merged with Baylor Health Care System in 2013, forming Baylor Scott & White Health.
Five years later, with a proposed merger with Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, another expansion is in the works that will increase the health care system size and coverage area. The boards of the two systems have signed a letter of intent to merge into a combined system.
The health systems, both nationally recognized and dedicated to improving access and continuity of care, serve as vibrant, economic engines in more than 30 Texas counties, employing more than 73,000 across the state. Both have strong ties to the academic medical community, and together will be positioned to expand those affiliations to advance medical training and research programs, while continuing to attract and retain the very best talent.
“Together, we believe we will be able to accelerate our commitments to make care more consumer-centric; grow our capabilities to manage the health of populations; and bend the unsustainable healthcare cost curve in the state,” said Chuck Stokes, president and CEO, Memorial Hermann. “Through this combined system, we have a unique opportunity to reinvent healthcare and make a profound difference in the lives of millions of Texans.”
The letter of intent includes:
-- Unified board: A unified board will be comprised of an equal number of appointees from both organizations. Ross McKnight, the current chair of the Baylor Scott & White Holdings board of trustees, will serve as the first chair of the proposed combined system’s board. A vice chair, selected by the Memorial Hermann Health System board of directors, will be named prior to closing and will become chair at the end of McKnight’s two-year term.
-- Leadership: Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health, will be the CEO of the proposed combined system and will be joined in the proposed Office of the CEO by Chuck Stokes, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann and Pete McCanna, president of Baylor Scott & White Health. Other members of the executive leadership team will be comprised of leaders from both Baylor Scott & White Health and Memorial Hermann.
-- Operations: The proposed combined system will have executive and support staff based in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Temple.
-- Name: The proposed combined system will have a new name to be determined before closing; however, Baylor Scott & White Health and Memorial Hermann will continue to operate under their strong, highly regarded brands in their respective service areas.
