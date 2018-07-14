COPPERAS COVE — There was noisy company Saturday afternoon inside Pet Supplies Plus in Copperas Cove.
Spark of Life Kitten Foster and Rescue dropped into the store off 1212 E. U.S. 190 with kittens, all of which were rescued. They were available to foster or adopt.
All sorts of different breeds mewed and meandered around cages as customers carefully considered whether they would take a new friend home with them that day.
Worker Victoria Watkins with Spark of Life said the group provides care to sick, injured or orphaned kittens.
“We’re based out of Killeen, but we go all over,” Watkins said as the young felines protested to be let out.
The group periodically visits local businesses for adoption events, but those interested in potentially adopting a cat can email via sparkoflifekittenfoster@gmail.com
Visit www.facebook.com/sparkoflifekittenfoster for more information.
