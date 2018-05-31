The Department of Defense kicks off its ninth annual Warrior Games today at the United State Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
This is the fourth year since the Defense Department took over the event and approximately 300 wounded warriors, both active duty and veterans, representing the five U.S. service branches and U.S. Special Operations Command, as well as those from Australia, Canada and Great Britain will compete.
During the nine days of competition, participants will compete across 11 events, including newly added powerlifting, indoor rowing and time-trial cycling.
Jon Stewart, comedian and former host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, will be the master of ceremonies for the opening ceremony. Kelly Clarkson will headline the opening ceremony for the second year in a row, and Grammy-nominated pre-ceremony musical guest will be Eric Paslay on June 2.
Retired U.S. Navy Retired Construction Electrician, Petty Officer 2nd Class Alan Thomas, of Copperas Cove, will compete for Team Navy in track, powerlifting, wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball.
Thomas was selected for Team Navy after the competitive Wounded Warrior Trials in February at Naval Station Mayport in Mayport, Fla.
Retired U.S. Army Information Technology Specialist, Staff Sgt. Michael Helmen, of Killeen, will compete on Team Army in archery, cycling, indoor rowing and shooting.
“To be able to represent the Army at the Warrior Games is like gaining a new life,” Helmen said in his Warrior Games bio. “I’m hoping that my hours of hard work will prove that the adaptive sports program can be an essential part of a Soldiers recovery.”
This will be his second appearance at the games after competing in 2017.
Fort Hood will be represented on Team Army by Champlain’s Assistant, Staff Sgt. Altermese Kendrick and Motor Transportation Specialist Staff Sgt. Dorian Rhoten.
Kendrick is competing in six of the 11 events — archery, shooting, cycling, track, field and powerlifting.
“I was able to join the activities that helped me to keep moving as I healed, which in turn, allowed me to stay active,” she said in her bio. “Being wounded isn’t being weak, and being able to compete with that in my heart — I know that I will be forever Army Strong.”
Rhoten will represent the Army in field, archery, shooting, wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball.
Being able to represent Team Army is both an honor and humbling for him.
“I know so many people that have been wounded,” Rhoten said, “and they think that they cannot participate in these Games. I am here to tell them, ‘Yes you can.’”
“The Warrior Games provides an opportunity for athletes to grow physically, mentally and spiritually from the sportsmanship and camaraderie gained from representing their respective service teams in a friendly and spirited competition,” Lt. Cmdr. Jenn Womble, Commander Navy Installations Command said in a press release. “It is an opportunity for athletes to showcase their enduring warrior spirit in the presence of their families and the nation.”
