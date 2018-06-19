The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department is hosting two Texas Teen-Age Baseball district tournaments this summer at Community Park.
The TTAB 12U girls softball district tourney begins Monday and runs through June 29. Nine area teams -- the Harker Heights Vipers, Copperas Cove Sluggers, Academy Lady Bees, Belton Bomb Squad, Bertram Pride, Burnet Lady Dawgs, Rogers Hot Shots, Rogers Aftershock and Temple Titans -- will vie for a spot in the state tournament.
The 14U Sophomore baseball district tourney is set for July 2-6 with 10 teams — the Harker Heights Rangers, Harker Heights Red Sox, Belton Reds, Belton Red Sox, Copperas Cove Astros, Copperas Cove Rangers, Academy A’s, Salado Eagles, Temple Wildcats and Temple Rangers — battling for a state tourney berth.
The brackets will be posted at teamsideline.com/harkerheights following a coaches meeting on the eve of the tournaments.
First pitch for the softball tournament will be at 6 p.m. Monday. The baseball tourney will also begin at 6 p.m. on July 2.
