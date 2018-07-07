HARKER HEIGHTS — A stellar outing for Belton Red Sox pitcher Elijah Munson led his team to an 11-4 victory over the Belton Reds on Friday to complete their sweep of the Texas Teen-Age Baseball 14U District tournament.
Munson struck out 14 batters while throwing 93 pitches, two under the maximum allowed. He also went 3-for-3 at the plate, including an RBI single in the first inning and a single in the bottom of the sixth inning that brought in three runs.
“I am absolutely so proud of them and their never-give-up attitudes,” said Red Sox coach Tia McKee, tearing up after the win. “And their fight and drive for this entire season.”
“It’s been fun,” Munson said of going undefeated on the week. “A lot of good teams all around and everybody wants it, but it was fun.”
After lightning delayed Friday’s earlier semifinal game, McKee kept her team ready to play as they waited late into the night for their turn to take the field.
“For the four hours we were waiting, I’d make them get up and run a little bit, get up and run a little bit,” she said. “But my boys have always been really good about being in the game and staying focused.
“They want it so bad, so they were here to win.”
After battling back in the seventh inning to beat the Temple Rangers 19-10, the Reds had only a 15-minute break and just two pitchers available to use in the championship.
“These guys have been together for awhile,” Reds coach Leo Harvel said. “They believe in each other. ... Those kids have heart.
“And, I want to give mad respect because that’s a hard team right there, the Temple Rangers, they’re a hard team too.”
“I think today was a great day for Belton,” Harvel added. As finalists, both Belton teams qualified for the state tournament.
Braxton Haynes knocked one out of the park in the Red’s 11-run seventh in the semifinals.
“I thought it was going to land in right field,” he said.
It may have been a long night just to make it to the final, but Haynes wasn’t worried about the turnaround.
“I’m not tired yet,” he said as he prepared for the next game.
First pitch for the championship game was thrown at 11:01 p.m.
The Reds came into the game needing to beat the Red Sox twice to win the double-elimination tournament. Their only loss came against the Red Sox 10-5 on Tuesday night.
The Red Sox took an early 4-0 lead by the bottom of the second inning, but an error by the catcher overthrowing a pickoff attempt at first base allowed the Reds to get on the board.
The Red Sox added two more runs to extend their lead to 6-1.
The Reds cut the Red Sox lead in half in the top of the sixth when Haynes chopped one up the middle for an RBI single to bring home Banner Allman.
The Red Sox responded in bottom of the inning by quickly loading the bases. A passed ball allowed one run to score. Garrison Lane then walk to load the bases once more.
Munson stepped up to the plate and sent a blast into deep into right center field for a base hit that brought home Lane, Joe Ramirez and Noah Newman.
The Reds brought in one more run before the game ended Saturday morning at 1:24.
“They enjoy tonight and then tomorrow we go to work,” McKee said.
