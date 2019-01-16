FORT HOOD — The 2019 Texas Rangers Winter Caravan made its way to Central Texas on Tuesday.
After two stops in San Antonio and Austin, it was time to visit the troops at the Clear Creek Exchange.
Five members of the Rangers organization (play-by-play announcer Dave Raymond, color analyst CJ Nitowski, manager Chris Woodward, pitcher Jesse Chavez and third baseman Patrick Wisdom) took pictures and signed autographs for fans.
“This was amazing, there was a ton of energy and the line was out the door. said first-year manager Woodward, who was hired in November. “It’s important for us to go and give our thanks for what they do on a daily basis.”
Woodward spent the past three seasons as the third base and infield coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Before his tenure in LA, he was the first base and infield coach for the Seattle Mariners.
The event didn’t start until 5:30 p.m., but eager fans were in line long before that.
One of those fans was Master Sgt. Tony Alvarado and his son, Lorenzo, and friend, John.
The boys we’re ecstatic after getting their autographs. It was a moment they won’t soon forget.
“They were very excited to meet the players,” Alvarado said. “We actually went to a Rangers game over the summer, so for them to get the opportunity to meet them was really neat.”
The Rangers had an abysmal season in 2018, finishing with a last-place record of 67-95 in the American League West.
So, what can Rangers’ fans expect in 2019?
“This is a passionate group who is very young and energetic, and they have something to prove out there,” Woodward said. “Obviously, I’m going to try and steer the ship in the right direction and get them to understand that we will be champions. That’s our whole goal and it’s time to start that process.”
The Rangers will take a break from the Winter Caravan today, but will resume on Thursday with stops at T-Mobile on New Road in Waco from 2 to 3 p.m. and Jim Turner Chevrolet in McGregor from 4 to 6 p.m.
