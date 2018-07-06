HARKER HEIGHTS — After a back-and-forth battle, the Belton Reds came from behind in the seventh inning to take a 19-9 victory over the Temple Rangers in the semifinals of the Texas Teen-Age Baseball 14U Sophomore District Tournament at Community Park.
Braxton Haynes sparked the rally with a two-run homer and the Reds advanced to face the Red Sox in all-Belton final late Friday.
The tournament began Monday with eight teams. The top two from each local city league qualified to compete in the double-elimination format.
The Reds and the Rangers both entered Friday’s game with 3-1 records in the tourney.
The Reds fell to the Red Sox 10-5 on Tuesday. Temple fell 11-0 to the Red Sox on Thursday.
While the third-place game started on time, a lightning delay soon halted the semifinal matchup in the bottom of the first inning with the scored tied at 2.
After about an hour, officials allowed the game to resume after waiting the regulated time.
The Rangers added two more runs to finish the first inning with a 4-2 lead.
The Reds tied the game in the top of the third, but errors in the bottom of the inning allowed the Rangers to take a 5-4 lead.
Belton quickly recovered with a double play at first and home plate to keep Temple from pulling further ahead.
The Reds’ bats seemed to wake up in the fourth inning as they went ahead 7-5.
The Rangers errors started adding up in the top of the fifth, and the Reds capitalized to take an 8-5 lead.
But Temple rallied in the bottom of the frame.
With the bases loaded, RJ Castillo tapped a single into left field, and an error allowed the ball to roll all the way to the fence. All four runners scored and Temple led 9-8.
The Reds answered with 11 runs in the seventh.
As finalists, both the Reds and the Red Sox will advance to the state tournament in San Antonio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.