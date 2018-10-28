BELTON — K.J. Miller scores from 9 yards out on a short toss and returns a punt 39 yards for a touchdown, and Markeith Miller takes on option pitch to the left and rumbles 58 yards to the end zone.
Mary Hardin-Baylor has 21 points before it snaps the ball for a sixth time. McMurry has zero points and minus-2 yards of offense — and only 7 minutes have elapsed.
Turn out the lights. Thanks for stopping by. Have a safe trip home.
No. 2 UMHB shut the door early on McMurry, racing to a 21-0 lead and never looking back in an 80-7 thrashing of the War Hawks on a homecoming Saturday afternoon at Crusader Stadium.
It was a script similar to the one the Crusaders (8-0, 7-0 American Southwest Conference) have followed all season — use a bruising rushing attack to balance an efficient passing scheme, let the special teams guys flash their skills, and smother the opposing offense into submission.
The only question was whether or not the UMHB defense could extend its scoreless streak that stood at 15 quarters at kickoff.
Even that drama was drained with 5½ minutes still left in the first quarter when the Crusaders blew coverage on two plays to allow McMurry’s Kevin Hurley Jr. to throw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Doyle Hughes, who was so wide open in the end zone that he fielded the throw like it was a punt.
“We talked about it at halftime. We wanted another shutout and weren’t going to get it,” UMHB senior linebacker Santos Villarreal said. “But it happened, and we had to keep moving forward and not look back at it. We made sure that was the last score they got.”
Villarreal made a team-high seven tackles, Jefferson Fritz and Jon Hughes picked off Hurley Jr. once each, and the War Hawks never so much as threatened to score again.
McMurry finished with only 15 yards rushing, totaled only 115 yards and was 3-of-13 on third downs.
“Our game plan coming into every game is good. It lets us play fast,” Villarreal said. “We’re coming together as a team and getting better each week, and we’re going to try to keep it rolling.”
The Crusaders got rolling early with the three-score lead and piled it on from there. Miller added touchdown runs of 5 and 14 yards, Luke Poorman had a 2-yard TD toss to T.J. Josey, and Anthony Avila kicked a 23-yard field — all before halftime for a 45-7 lead.
Poorman, who served as the backup to fellow junior transfer Jase Hammack for the season’s first seven games, got the start at quarterback and finished 14-of-16 for 143 yards and two TDs.
“It was fun. I had a blast playing with these guys,” Poorman said. “Every week is a competition, so every quarterback we have can come in and play well. I thought I could have played better, though. I missed a few things I shouldn’t have, but we put some points up.”
Hammack was healthy, rushing for 62 yards and two scores and going 4-of-4 passing for 23 yards while sharing time with DeNerian Thomas in the second half.
The decision to change starters had little to do with Hammack’s past performances and was a chance for the coaching staff to evaluate Poorman as well as send a message that nobody’s job is completely safe.
“I wanted to shake it up, and I still do. I don’t want anyone to get apathetic or complacent,” Crusaders coach Pete Fredenburg said. “Obviously, this was a chance for Luke to get on the field, and I think he did some good things but also did some things not so well. This gives him a chance to get an evaluation of some things that can really help him down the road.”
Miller tacked on his fourth TD of the day early in the third quarter, Hammack followed with his two scoring runs, offensive lineman Tyvavion Russell fell on Thomas’ fumble in the end zone early in the fourth, and Thomas ran in from 8 yards out with 5:02 remaining to cap the scoring.
The Crusaders churned out 417 yards rushing — 146 from Miller on just 11 carries, and 121 by Marquis Duncan on 21 attempts — and 583 total yards. They executed 72 offensive plays and faced third down only eight times, converting on five of them.
Up next for UMHB is its regular-season home finale Saturday against Louisiana College. And like they have all season, the Crusaders say their aim is to play better next week than they have thus far.
“We’re never satisfied, and that’s what makes us good,” Villarreal said. “The score was 80-7, but I guarantee you that we’re going to be critical of ourselves tomorrow about the problems we need to fix.”
