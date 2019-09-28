BELTON — The third time was the charm for Mary Hardin-Baylor, which put its up-and-down performances of the season’s first two weeks in the rearview mirror.

A Crusaders team that sputtered while posting victories in its first two games shifted gears Saturday night, and No. 1 UMHB drove smooth over Howard Payne 65-0 at Crusader Stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.