BELTON — It took 13 years and six tries, but Mary Hardin-Baylor finally got the Warhawk off its back.
The Crusaders’ reward — a third consecutive trip to the national championship game.
UMHB contained Wisconsin-Whitewater’s powerful rushing attack, and the second-ranked Crusaders made all of the big plays to churn out a 31-14 victory over the fourth-ranked Warhawks in an NCAA Division III semifinal Saturday at Crusader Stadium.
Winless through the teams’ first five matchups in a series that dates to 2006, UMHB (14-0) finally turned away its nemesis from The Badger State and booked another appearance in the Stagg Bowl on Friday night in Shenandoah against defending champion Mount Union (14-0).
“It’s a great win for our program to finally beat Wisconsin-Whitewater, which has been, obviously, a very difficult task. This is very rewarding for all of us,” UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg said. “I danced a little bit and sang a little song (afterward in the locker room). I don’t even know what the song was.”
The Crusaders certainly had reason to cut a rug. After all, they join UW-Whitewater, Mount Union and Augustana as the only four programs to advance to three straight Stagg Bowls.
“It was a pretty good dance,” UMHB junior quarterback Jase Hammack said of his coach’s jig. “He had a few moves, but you could tell he might have had a few knee surgeries.”
The Crusaders made all the right moves during a second quarter in which they built a 17-point cushion and again in the fourth when they rode senior running back Markeith Miller to salt away the victory.
First came wildcat QB DeNerian Thomas’ head-over-heels flip into the end zone from 4 yards out to open the scoring early in the second. Then defensive tackle Joey Longoria ripped the ball from running back Alex Peete on the Warhawks’ next possession, and safety Raylon Hickey recovered it to set up Anthony Avila’s 31-yard field goal for a 10-0 UMHB lead with 3:47 left before intermission.
Speedy freshman Aaron Sims delivered the final dagger of the half 2½ minutes later when he fielded a UW-Whitewater punt at his 10-yard line, immediately cut all the way across the field and raced 90 yards up the right sideline to send the Crusaders into the locker room with a 17-0 advantage.
“Teams get better within the playoffs, so you don’t get too many chances at returns,” said Sims, who has returned five punts for touchdowns this season. “I knew if we got a couple good blocks, I had a good chance to go the whole way.”
Down 17 points, the Warhawks (12-1) were out of their comfort zone. They got within 17-7 on Cole Wilber’s 2-yard TD pass to Bryce Bellefeuille 5 minutes into the third and had a chance to get closer later in the quarter after the teams traded turnovers, but Wojciech Gasienica’s 24-yard field goal try clanged off the left upright.
Wilber was picked off twice in the fourth — once each by Keith Gipson and Jefferson Fritz — and Miller ran for 91 yards and two scores in the final frame to seal it.
All total, UW-Whitewater turned the ball over four times and surrendered 179 yards rushing — 106 more than its average.
“Some of the things we hold dearly when it comes to a football game are most importantly the score, and the second-most important thing is turnover ratio,” Warhawks coach Kevin Bullis said. “They beat us handily in both.
“Also, they were able to run the football on us in a manner that we’re not pleased with. We take defending the run game and forcing teams to pass and become one-dimensional very seriously. We were not able to make them one-dimensional today.”
After Gipson’s interception at the Warhawks 38, Miller carried the ball four straight times, the last being a 10-yard TD run that made it 24-7 with 9:05 remaining.
UW-Whitewater answered with Ronny Ponick’s 1-yard scoring plunge but couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick. Miller followed by carrying on six out of the next seven plays, and his 15-yard TD jaunt put the finishing touches on the Crusaders’ victory.
“I knew that as a leader of the offense, I wanted to provide a spark,” said Miller, who finished with 168 yards on 33 attempts. “I knew once I got going, I could waste some clock and get some key first downs.”
The Warhawks never really got going. After averaging 375 yards rushing through the first three rounds of the playoffs, they managed only 154 on the ground against a Crusaders defense that got 12 tackles from Hickey and nine from Gipson.
“We stuck to the game plan,” Hickey said. “(Defensive coordinator Larry Harmon) put us in the right position to be able to fly to the ball and do what we do.”
Now the only thing standing between UMHB and its second national title in three years is top-ranked Mount Union, which handed the Crusaders a 12-0 defeat in last year’s Stagg Bowl.
“Our team played incredible today and our guys were inspired, and they have been all year long,” Fredenburg said. “They’ve wanted to do this and get back to the Stagg Bowl. And we don’t want to just get there. We wanted another shot at Mount Union and we want to go win it.”
Miller can’t wait to get there.
“This will be everything you work for and everything you play for,” he said. “To see that trophy on the sideline and be able to play for it, it’s the best game in the world to be a part of.”
NOTES: Thomas injured his left leg on the first play of the fourth quarter and did not return. Fredenburg said the senior will undergo an MRI but is expected to be available for the title game. ... Stagg Bowl XLVI kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium.
