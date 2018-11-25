BELTON — It was late in the third quarter and the outcome had long been decided when one play occurred that epitomized the game. Mary Hardin-Baylor quarterback Ryan Redding — a freshman call-up from the junior varsity squad — ran 52 yards through the heart of the Berry defense on his first varsity snap.
No matter who was on the field, from start to finish, the Crusaders were the better team Saturday afternoon.
No. 2 UMHB used a dominant first-quarter performance to put No. 18 Berry on its heels, and the Crusaders barely let up on their way to 75-9 victory in an NCAA Division III second-round playoff game at Crusader Stadium.
The Vikings (10-2) — in the second round for the second consecutive year — had no answers for the Crusaders’ speed in all three phases and were never a factor. Berry finished with only 205 total yards, the majority of them coming in the second half against UMHB’s reserves.
“This is a first-class operation at Mary Hardin-Baylor. It was a great experience for our guys to come here, right up until kickoff. After kickoff, it really wasn’t that great of an experience,” Vikings coach Tony Kunczewski said. “Today we saw
one of the elite teams, and they certainly lived up to the hype. We knew that they have a ton of speed and it would take a while to kind of get used to that, and we were just never able to do that.
“This is a different animal here. I hate to play the comparison game, but this is an impressive program they have here. There’s not a lot of weaknesses. There’s not a lot of smoke and mirrors. You know what they can do on offense, what they can do on defense, and what they can do on special teams. It’s a matter of stopping it, and we couldn’t do that today.”
The Crusaders (12-0) led 28-0 by the end of the first quarter, 48-0 by halftime and finished with 575 yards as they charged into next week’s national quarterfinal showdown with No. 5 St. John’s (12-0) at Crusader Stadium.
“It’s evident that our guys played well and did a good job of executing our offense and defense,” said UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg, whose program has never faced the Johnnies. “We know that every week, the intensity level grows and grows. Hopefully, we’ll match up with St Johns and see what we can do.”
The first quarter Saturday all but sealed the outcome.
A 27-yard Berry punt on its first possession gave UMHB a short field to work with, and the Crusaders capitalized with DeNerian Thomas’ 13-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Josey. The Viking’s 21-yard punt preceded Jase Hammack’s 34-yard TD throw to K.J. Miller. Akeem Jackson blocked a Berry punt to set up Markeith Miller’s 5-yard scoring plunge, and Marquis Duncan’s 7-yard TD run put UMHB up 28-0 with 2:18 left in the opening period.
In the first quarter alone, the Vikings punted five times and were outgained 152 yards to 30.
“We followed our game plan, which was to dominate on the front line. That’s what we did,” UMHB defensive tackle Joey Longoria said. “We came out today and dominated up front.”
UMHB continued to pour it on in the second quarter, when Santos Villarreal blocked Berry’s 44-yard field goal try, and Markeith Miller sandwiched TD runs of 25 and 5 yards around Thomas’ 2-yard scoring run for the 48-0 halftime tally.
Thomas connected with Jonel Reed on a 46-yard TD throw, Jalen Martin intercepted a Tate Adcock pass and lateraled it to Keith Gipson — who raced 42 yards for a score — and Duncan added a pair of short TD runs in the second half.
Adcock’s 36-yard TD pass to Mason Kinsey broke the shutout with 2:43 left in the third, and Berry recorded a safety 11 seconds later when UMHB fumbled the ensuing kickoff through the back of the end zone.
It was little consolation for the Vikings, though.
“We hadn’t faced a back like Markeith all season. He was a tough dude to bring down. They also have some linemen who love to play and played until the end of the whistle, and they have receivers who could go get the ball,” Berry linebacker A.M. Harris said. “They were solid all-around, and it gets tough out there when you keep getting the ball scored on you.”
Markeith Miller finished with a game-high 118 yards rushing. Thomas had 112 yards on 5-of-7 passing, and Josey hauled in five catches for 75 yards. Linebacker De Jackson recorded a game-high 10 tackles to lead the UMHB defense, which also got an interception from Raylon Hickey.
Now the Crusaders can turn their focus to St John’s, which won the national title in 2003 — the last time the champion was someone other than UMHB, Mount Union, Wisconsin-Whitewater or Linfield.
“Every week in the playoffs, we all come to work every day and know we have to raise our level of play,” Markeith Miller said. “Coach Fred always says that every game we have to rise to the occasion no matter who it is.”
