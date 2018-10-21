FME News Service
BELHAVEN, Miss. — In what is starting to become a weekly occurrence, the Mary Hardin-Baylor defense surrendered next to nothing, and the Crusaders got two big plays from their special teams en route to another blowout — this time a 49-0 whitewashing of Belhaven on Saturday afternoon.
The Blazers (1-6, 1-5 American Southwest Conference) were never a threat, totaling only 84 yards against a UMHB squad that posted its third consecutive shutout and has held opponents scoreless for 15 consecutive quarters.
The last team to manage any points against the second-ranked Crusaders (7-0, 6-0) was Southwestern, which scored a touchdown with 23 seconds left in the first quarter of their meeting on Sept. 29.
It’s been nothing but zeros since then.
“I really and truly think our defense is getting better every week in different spots,” UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg said. “We are quick and very athletic up front, and guys are starting to play like we thought they could.”
Junior cornerback Keith Gipson had a team-high six tackles for the Crusaders and returned a blocked field goal 40 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown, and linemen Eric Wright, Isaiah Johnson, Khevon Shepard and Elijah Cross had one sack each.
Markeith Miller’s 12-yard run midway through the first quarter opened the scoring. The Crusaders converted on third-and-20 to keep alive a 14-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in Miller’s 10-yard TD run early in the second, and T.J. Josey leaped in the back, left corner of the end zone to grab an 11-yard scoring pass from Jase Hammack as UMHB built a 21-0 lead by halftime.
Aaron Sims went 60 yards on a punt return to make it 28-0 less than 2 minutes into the second half, and Miller added a 1-yard scoring plunge later in the third. Gipson’s TD off the field goal that was blocked and recovered by Jalen Martin before a lateral to Gipson came early in the fourth, and DeNerian Thomas tacked on a 1-yard scoring run with 6:07 remaining.
Miller finished with 138 yards rushing. Hammack was 13-of-18 passing for 111 yards, and K.J. Miller had a team-high five catches for 48 yards in what was a sluggish performance at times for the UMHB offense.
The Crusaders totaled 354 yards — 204 rushing and 150 passing — their lowest output of the season.
“The offense struggled a little bit. Belhaven played so much (man-to-man coverage), and our receivers hadn’t gone against someone who got right up on you and held you and things like that,” Fredenburg said.
“It was just a struggle at times, but it gives us a chance to address it and call it what it is. It’s a lack of mental preparation getting ready to play.”
UMHB has won 29 consecutive regular-season games and 23 straight ASC contests. Next up for the Crusaders are back-to-back home games starting Saturday afternoon against McMurry.
“It’s a relief to get this one behind us, with the long trip and everything. It’s good to get out of here with a win, and now we’ll go back to work and keep trying to get better,” Fredenburg said.
