BELTON — Even for a program that has been a national contender for more than a decade, it wasn’t that many years ago that 70-point victories were highlights of Mary Hardin-Baylor seasons.
These days, they’re business as usual for the Crusaders, who have barely batted an eye during their string of blowouts.
“We can’t be impressed by the scores because we have to find a way to get better each week,” junior quarterback Jase Hammack said. “That’s what we’ll focus on. We’ll find a way to improve.”
Hammack threw three touchdown passes, the UMHB defense forced seven turnovers — two of which were returned for scores — and the special teams produced some points as well Saturday afternoon as the No. 2-ranked Crusaders pummeled Louisiana College 80-7 at Crusader Stadium.
It was the second 80-7 victory in as many weeks for UMHB (9-0, 8-0 American Southwest Conference), which has outscored opponents 573-49 this season as it seeks its third straight trip to the NCAA Division III national championship game.
The only difference between this latest lopsided affair and all the rest was the time it took the Crusaders to get rolling. They led only 7-0 after the first quarter before using Hammack TD passes of 9 yards to Aaron Sims and 69 yards to Jonel Reed along with Sims’ 74-yard punt return to ring up 21 points in a span of 2½ minutes, igniting a 35-point second period.
Elijah Cross stripped the ball while sacking Wildcats quarterback Mason Jordan, and Eric Wright recovered the fumble to set up Marquis Duncan’s 16-yard scoring run. And after LC muffed the ensuing kickoff, Markeith Miller registered his second short touchdown run of the day to give UMHB a 42-0 lead heading into halftime.
“They came out end executed their plan, and our guys made too many mistakes,” Wildcats coach Justin Charles said. “Against the No. 2 team in the country, with the athletes they have, they’re going to capitalize on all of that.
“Our guys gave it what they had, and it is what it is.”
The onslaught continued in the third quarter, which started with Hammack’s 14-yard scoring toss to Miller. It continued with three LC turnovers — a fumble that led to Luke Poorman’s 4-yard TD pass to Jonel Reed, and interception returns of 30 yards by linebacker Jalen Martin and 44 yards by cornerback Jon Hughes to make it 73-0 by the start of the fourth.
“It’s all because of the way we prepare during the week, watching film and preparing to take away what the other team wants to do,” Martin said of a UMHB defense that limited the Wildcats to 156 total yards. “We want to minimize big plays on defense and get the ball back to our offense so they can score.”
The relative ho-hum final quarter featured Anthony Avila’s 43-yard field goal and DeNerian Thomas’ 31-yard scoring sprint sandwiched around LC’s lone touchdown on Jaishaun Doucet’s 4-yard run.
The Crusaders’ offense totaled only 367 yards but rarely had to march very far to find the end zone because of a defense that got one interception each from Hughes and Keith Gipson and two from Martin, along with the pair of fumbles caused by Cross.
“It’s a lot easier when your defense gives you the ball deep in the other team’s end of the field. That makes it easy to score,” said Hammack, who settled down after a shaky first quarter to finish 10-of-16 passing for 153 yards. “The defense and special teams are scoring, the O-line is blocking well and we’re kind of clicking right now.”
Up next for UMHB is the regular-season finale next Saturday against East Texas Baptist in Marshall, followed one day later by the NCAA’s announcement of the 32-team playoff bracket.
Even after another convincing victory, the thought of what the Crusaders’ postseason path might look like was already weighing on the mind of head coach Pete Fredenburg.
“We’re going to get into a real slugfest one of these days, and I just hope we’re ready for it,” he said. “But who would ever think it would be like this two weeks in a row? We have got so much team speed on both sides of the ball and can score so quick, and not just on offense. We’ve got some really good players, so we’re excited.”
