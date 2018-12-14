SHENANDOAH — Mary Hardin-Baylor believes its offense is drastically better than the one that failed to score in last year’s title game. Mount Union says its defense is as confident as it’s ever been.
Something has to give tonight when the second-ranked Crusaders and top-ranked Purple Raiders collide again in the NCAA Division III national championship game at Woodforest Bank Stadium.
“Being able to play in a huge game like this is something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid,” said UMHB quarterback Jase Hammack, a junior transfer who wasn’t part of the program when the Crusaders were defeated 12-0 by the Purple Raiders in last year’s final. “This is awesome but we’re not satisfied. We want the big trophy.
“We feel like with our group of guys that we can attack some areas. We have several guys who can score at any time.”
Hammack has thrown for 1,918 yards while directing an offense that averages 454 yards and 55.5 points per game, tops in the country in scoring. He’s surrounded by playmakers in running back Markeith Miller (1,774 yards rushing, 29 touchdowns) and wideouts T.J. Josey, K.J. Miller, Aaron Sims and Jonel Reed — a foursome that has combined for 151 catches and more than 2,200 yards.
UMHB (14-0) will need all of them to help erase the memory of last year’s Stagg Bowl in which the Crusaders totaled only 144 yards.
“We went into the offseason thinking we had to be more physical, be more dynamic and think outside the box to be able to run the ball,” said UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg, whose program is in the title game for the third straight year and fourth time overall. “We’re loaded with talent, we just had to do some things to get better. Our coaches challenged each other, and I think the proof will be in the pudding Friday night. I think we move the ball better than we did last year and we’re more consistent in what we’re doing.”
The Crusaders will need to put together a balanced attack against a Mount Union defense that holds opponents to 256.1 yards and 11.5 points per game. The Purple Raiders (14-0) make a living by forcing opposing offenses to become one-dimensional, and then pinning their ears back and attacking the quarterback to the tune of 67 sacks — including 11 by end Andrew Roesch and 9½ by linebacker Trey Williams.
“We’re confident. We feel like we’re playing our best defense right now and are clicking on all cylinders,” Mount Union coach Vince Kehres said. “We might even have more confidence than last year.”
Likewise, the confidence level is high for the UMHB defense, which yielded only 261 yards in last week’s 31-14 semifinal win over Wisconsin-Whitewater. The Crusaders lead the country in takeaways with 45 — including 11 interceptions by sophomore safety Jefferson Fritz — rank third in total defense (213.6 yards per game) and give up fewer points (7.9 per game) than anyone in the land.
Their primary challenge tonight will be to contain Mount Union’s two biggest weapons: sophomore running back Josh Petruccelli and junior quarterback D’Angelo Fulford. Petruccelli has rushed for 1,474 yards and 19 TDs, and Fulford has thrown for 2,643 yards and 37 scores with only five interceptions.
“We have to keep (Fulford) in the pocket,” Fredenburg said. “He can run and scramble and make plays on the move, so we have to keep him in the pocket. He and (Petruccelli) are the keys for their offense.”
UMHB seeks a second national title two years after winning its first, while Mount Union looks to claim its 13th crown. Since the start of the 2010 season, the programs have a combined record of 242-14 heading into their fifth meeting of a series that’s knotted at 2-2.
They meet in the Stagg Bowl for a second straight year after cruising through most their games this season, with just enough stern tests mixed in to make them battle-tested.
“We’ve been in some dogfights and had some poise-testing moments, and those are good to have,” Kehres said. “You don’t want to wait until your last game of the year to be in that situation.”
The Crusaders’ only national title came in 2016 when the Stagg Bowl was still held in blustery and cold Virginia. Today’s forecast calls for temperatures in the high 40s at kickoff, and UMHB doesn’t want to waste the opportunity at hand in the championship game’s first trip to Texas.
“Now it’s time to stand up and get it done,” Fredenburg said. “Just getting there is not enough. You want to win the football game. To do that, we’re going to have to play our very best football game.”
