SHENANDOAH — One day after sitting through an hour-long session with the media, a dozen Mary Hardin-Baylor football players faced more questions Thursday morning.
“What is your favorite book?”
“Who do you play against tomorrow?”
“Do you have a lot of homework like me?”
That was the tone of the queries lobbed at the Crusaders by a large and excited group of Lamar Elementary third-graders during a community service project associated with tonight’s NCAA Division III national championship game.
Offensive players T.J. Josey, Markeith Miller, Colton Hall, Lane Smith and David Castles along with defensive teammates Elijah Cross, Raylon Hickey, Jefferson Fritz, Isaiah Johnson, E’Monte Smith, Hunter Longcrier and Reggie Cole were welcomed to campus by a long line of sign-waving children before the players split up to read books to students in seven classrooms.
“They’re excellent role models for these children because they show them how they can be successful and how to utilize different avenues for their talents,” Lamar principal Mary Kirbo said. “It’s also exciting for the children, and we want school to be exciting.”
Of all the questions directed at the players, only one was overruled by a faculty member.
“Do either of you have a girlfriend or wife?” a girl asked Miller and Castles, both of whom sat stunned for a moment before the teacher chimed in.
“Let’s think of a more appropriate question,” she said, a remark that was met with approval by one young boy.
“Yes,” he grumbled. “That’s disgusting.”
Following time in the classroom, the teachers pulled out 10 footballs and had the players take their assigned groups of students outside to play catch. With about 90 youngsters and a dozen college football players sharing one concrete slab, it looked more like organized mayhem than football, but everyone seemed to enjoy themselves and only one minor mishap was reported.
“You had to remember not to throw the ball so hard. You had to ease up a little bit,” Josey, a senior wide receiver, said while walking back to the parking lot after the event. “You also had to try to share the ball because there’s always one kid who’s trying to steal it from everybody. I think a kid in Raylon’s group got hit in the eye with the ball.”
“I’m not the one who threw it,” Hickey, a senior safety, shouted while crawling into the team’s van. “Another kid threw it and it hit him in the face.”
Well, that’s just the way things go in football — and third grade — sometimes.
