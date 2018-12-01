BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s bid for a third consecutive trip to the national championship game was within inches of coming to a sudden and shocking halt.
Credit sophomore free safety Jefferson Fritz with turning the Crusaders’ potential heartbreak into jubilation.
After fifth-ranked St. John’s turned a two-score game into a three-point affair through a pair of UMHB breakdowns on special teams, Fritz intercepted Jackson Erdmann’s pass into the end zone with 1:26 remaining to preserve the Crusaders’ 21-18 victory in an NCAA Division III quarterfinal Saturday.
On a sunny and warm afternoon at Crusader Stadium, second-ranked UMHB (13-0) survived to advance to the semifinals next week, when it will host No. 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-0).
“I saw a linebacker move in front (of the receiver). I tried to call the ball, but he probably couldn’t hear because it was so loud. He tipped the ball, and I kept my eyes on it and went and got it,” said Fritz, who had two picks to push his DIII-leading interception total to 10 this season. “They had been running that route all game, and completing it here and there. I was expecting it when I saw their formation, so I kind of cheated that way a little more.”
The Crusaders led 21-11 with 1:54 remaining when SJU’s Ryan LaCasse charged in to block Holten Einkauf’s punt from the UMHB 14-yard line, and the Johnnies (12-1) cashed in with Erdmann’s 6-yard touchdown throw to Will Gillach.
UMHB failed to make a play on the ball on the ensuing onside kick, and SJU kicker Austin Solors recovered it at the Johnnies 48. Following Erdmann’s 27-yard pass to Adam Essler that moved SJU at the UMHB 25, his next attempt intended for Gillach in the front of the end zone was tipped, and Fritz snared it to dash the Johnnies’ hopes.
“We had plenty of time left on the clock, so obviously I was thinking field goal. But I also knew we were in position where we could score (a touchdown),” SJU coach Gary Fasching said. “Jackson’s been great in that area all year. I wouldn’t do anything differently because the field goal was no sure thing either. Will was upset he didn’t catch the ball, but (UMHB) made a good play as they did a number of times during the game.”
The Crusaders never trailed but never pulled away. They struck first when wideout K.J. Miller got behind LaCasse and hauled in Jase Hammack’s 41-yard TD pass only 5 minutes in.
SJU got on the board early in the second quarter with Zach Barwick’s 30-yard field goal, and UMHB’s 7-3 lead held going into halftime. The Crusaders padded their cushion with an 11-play, 86-yard drive – capped by Markeith Miller’s 3-yard scoring run – to go up 14-3 midway through the third.
The Johnnies finally found the end zone on Erdmann’s 30-yard pass to Gillach with 12:24 remaining, but UMHB answered only 2 minutes later when T.J. Josey went up to wrestle a Hammack pass from SJU safety Max Jackson before strolling the into end zone to complete a 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown for the Crusaders’ 21-11 lead that stood up until the wild final few minutes.
“We both had a hand on it, and then I got my other hand on it and just ripped it away from him,” said Josey, who finished with four catches for 91 yards.
St. John’s totaled 465 yards – including 418 through the air on 28-of-48 passing by Erdmann – and held the country’s highest-scoring offense to 39 points below its average, but the Johnnies failed to score on seven of their trips inside the UMHB 40. Four of those possessions ended with failed fourth-down attempts. The other three were halted by interceptions – Fritz’s third-quarter pick at the Crusaders 7, lineman Elijah Cross’ fourth-quarter grab at the goal line after Fritz batted the ball away, and Fritz’s final game-sealing play.
“They threw the ball into coverage and completed it several times. (Erdmann) was throwing it in there. They’re good,” UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg said. “I think we adjusted pretty well just to keep them from getting into the end zone, but I know we gave up a lot of plays. We’ll learn a lot from this game.
“The blocked punt and onside kick were critical things that really could have cost us the ballgame. We were fortunate with the big-play ability of some of our guys. It shows a lot about the character and resolve of this team. They’ll do whatever they can to be successful.”
Hammack was 15-of-28 passing for 235 yards, Markeith Miller ran for 77 yards, and UMHB didn’t commit a turnover but found some aspects it must improve if it hopes to compete in the Stagg Bowl for a third straight season.
“I think we needed this. We’ve had a lot of fun scoring a bunch of points, but we hadn’t been tested the way they tested us today,” Josey said. “To see the way we responded and the plays we made to push us to victory helped us grow a lot.”
Standing between the Crusaders and a trip to the Dec. 14 title game in Shenandoah is a UW-Whitewater program that is 5-0 all-time against UMHB, including three semifinal victories by the Warhawks.
“It’s a new Whitewater team, and it’s a new Crusader team. None of that from before matters. It’s history,” Fredenburg said. “We are 0-5 against them, but we have a chance to learn from this game and get better. And I think you’ll see us do that.”
