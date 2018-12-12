BELTON — Crusader fans are heading to Shenandoah with confidence and purple pride for the Stagg Bowl on Friday.
A small group of dedicated supporters met to give the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team an official send-off Tuesday afternoon. “Go Cru!” the group shouted as the players touched the traditional sword in the stone before getting on the team bus.
The UMHB Crusaders will meet the University of Mount Union Purple Raiders in the 2018 NCAA Division III championship game at 6 p.m. Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium, 19115 David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah. Tickets are available at www.etix.com.
A number of alumni attended the send-off event. Heather Green graduated from UMHB in 1998, and she will be headed to Shenandoah on Friday.
“For all the athletes and students, this is the culmination of all their hard work,” Green said. “They’ve put in a lot of long hours, they’ve got the team spirit ... and so this is just a chance for them to show the rest of Texas and everybody else what they can do.”
Green said she is confident the Crusaders have what it takes to win.
“These guys got it together,” she said. “They know what they’re doing.”
Junior Addison Floyd plans to go to Shenandoah Friday to cheer on the Crusaders, and she has a personal connection on the team.
“My brother-in-law is a senior — Colton Hall — and this will be his last game, so we’re super excited,” Floyd said. “We’ve faced really hard teams already, so we know exactly what we need to do when we go out there, and we played them last year, so we know exactly what they’re going to do. I think we’re ready.”
Courtney Schiller, a 2017 graduate, said she still tries to go to as many games as possible, although she won’t be able to be at this one in person. Schiller said she has confidence in the team and thinks the players have a well-deserved confidence in themselves.
“Do what you always do — you got this,” she said.
University officials such as President Randy O’Rear also turned out to encourage the team Tuesday.
“We are really excited to be playing in the first national championship in Texas, and couldn’t be more proud of our coaches and our players and our university,” O’Rear said. “We are hoping to go to Shenandoah and bring home the trophy.”
For those who can make it to the game on Friday, there are a number of pregame events planned for alumni and fans.
“Friday, we’ve got a lot of events going on in Shenandoah, but around the U.S. as well,” alumni relations director Jeff Sutton said. “We’ve got a watch party here in Belton, we’ve got a watch party in New York City, and others that will be popping up.”
In Shenandoah, there is an alumni and fan networking lunch at noon Friday at Spring Creek Barbeque, followed by Fan Fest at the stadium at 3 p.m. The stadium gates open at 4:30 p.m.
“At 4 o’clock we will have our own ‘CRUise’ in Shenandoah, … (to) welcome our team,” Sutton said. “We would love for all our alumni, fans, students to come out early at 4 and just help cheer on the team as they enter the stadium.”
More information, including hotel lists, addresses and maps, is available at go.umhb.edu/stagg-bowl.
