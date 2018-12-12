BELTON — What was a 1,000-mile trek for Mary Hardin-Baylor players and fans to reach the NCAA Division III national championship game in the past has become a short 2½-hour drive this week.
Barbecue, boots and bowl games. Welcome to Texas, home of this year’s Stagg Bowl.
“It’s great being a Texas team in the game the first time it’s in Texas,” said UMHB senior running back Markeith Miller, whose second-ranked Crusaders (14-0) face No. 1 Mount Union (14-0) at 6 p.m. Friday just outside of Houston. “It’s a little extra motivation knowing that everyone’s going to be there and it’s for all the marbles.”
Following stints in Alabama, Ohio, Florida and a 25-year stay in Salem, Va., the national title game makes its first foray into the Lone Star State at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah.
Unlike UMHB’s trips to the Stagg Bowl in freezing weather the last two years — another heavy snowfall hit Salem on Monday night — temperatures aren’t forecast to dip below the low-40s Friday night in Shenandoah.
It’s enough to excite even Mount Union coach Vince Kehres, who was a player, assistant coach or head coach for 12 of the Purple Raiders’ 13 national titles won in Salem.
“Going down to Salem, Virginia, was certainly a great experience for us many times. The people down there were great to us and there were a lot of great memories,” Kehres said Monday by phone from his office in Alliance, Ohio. “But it’s certainly exciting to go to a different place, a place many of our players have never been to. We’re embracing the opportunity to be at a new venue.”
The Crusaders were 1-2 in Stagg Bowls in Virginia — losing to Linfield in 2004, defeating Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2016 and falling to Mount Union last year — but never had their full complement of fans.
They expect that to change Friday.
“I just had my immediate family there the last couple years — my brothers and mom and dad. This time, it will be a great opportunity to have everyone out there,” Miller said. “I’m expecting everybody I know in Texas to be there. It’s going to be my last college game, so I expect everybody to try to make it there.”
Teammate Derek Sides has a family headquarters of sorts not far from the stadium.
“I have some family that’s living in Magnolia, which is only about a 15- or 20-minute drive. Everybody is staying there and then going to see the game,” the senior wide receiver said. “I had a few (people) go last year. There weren’t many, just because it was a 17-hour drive. With it being near Houston, it’s definitely going to be fun. I have a lot of people coming in this time.”
UMHB’s goal entering every season is to reach and win the national championship game. Having a chance to capture their second title so close to home isn’t something the Crusaders want to waste.
“It’s an awesome time and opportunity for us. This is something our guys will remember for the rest of their lives,” UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg said. “It’s a special time for them to be able to play in Texas. It gives them a chance for a lot of their old high school coaches to come and be a part of it and watch, along with people they grew up with. It’s a special deal for us.”
NOTES: Tickets for Stagg Bowl XLVI cost $20, which includes admission to the FanFest tailgate party before the game. The Crusaders will be the home team but will use the visitor’s side of the stadium. ... UMHB has created a website — umhb.edu/staggbowl — that includes information about purchasing tickets and other activities associated with the game. ... The Stagg Bowl will be televised nationally on ESPNU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.