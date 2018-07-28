The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Blake Jackson on Friday.
Jackson (5-10, 200 pounds) was a quarterback at Mary Hardin-Baylor, leading the Cru to the 2016 NCAA Division III championship and earning Most Outstanding Player Honors in the title game.
Jackson signed with the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders in April, but was released in June.
Metroplex Health sporting clay tournament set for Aug. 5
The Metroplex Health System Foundation fifth annual Sporting Clay Tournament is set for Aug. 5 at 175 Private Road 3020 in Lampasas.
The entry fee is $100 per person, or $400 for a team of four.
Gates open at 8 a.m. for registration and each shooter will receive a continental breakfast, cook-out lunch and a raffle ticket. Individual awards and trophies will be given to the top team shooters. Contestants need to bring a shotgun, boxes of shells (enough for the tournament and practice rounds) and eye and ear protection.
Space is limited. For more information, contact TaNeika Driver-Moultrie at 254-519-8307 or email taneika.driver-moultrie@ahss.org.
