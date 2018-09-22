SEGUIN — After winning a battle for the starting quarterback’s job during fall camp, Jase Hammack shows no signs of relinquishing the reins of the Mary Hardin-Baylor offense any time soon.
That’s just fine with the Crusaders.
Hammack threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 2 UMHB overcame some sloppiness to pull away for another lopsided victory — this time a 47-14 win over Texas Lutheran on Saturday night at Bulldog Stadium.
The scrappy Bulldogs (2-1, 1-1 American Southwest Conference) and the Crusaders’ miscues kept the game closer than UMHB’s first two contests — wins by a combined score of 159-14 — but TLU had no answers for Hammack and his speedy receivers.
“There’s still pressure. At any point in time, you feel like if you miss a pass, you could be taken out of the game,” said Hammack, a junior transfer who is 43-of-61 passing for 763 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception through three games. “But the coaches are trusting me right now, and the important thing is just finding out what’s working best for the team. It’s just about trying to connect with those (receivers) and let them make plays.”
Hammack finished 26-of-41 passing on a night when the Crusaders (3-0, 2-0) totaled 509 yards but made uncharacteristic mistakes that included a Hammack interception and an Aaron Sims fumble. A first half that got off to a sloppy start for UMHB — several bad snaps, a missed extra point and a field goal attempt that clanged off an upright — ended with the Crusaders heading to their locker room with a 30-0 lead.
“We just didn’t prepare very well this week. We didn’t go out with good effort and weren’t very focused in practice,” said Crusaders defensive coordinator Larry Harmon, who served as acting head coach for the third straight week while UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg finished a school-issued three-game suspension for NCAA violations. “Thank goodness we’re talented and athletic, because that’s why we won 47-14. Give TLU some credit, because they did some things to attack us on both sides of the ball.
“The bottom line is we didn’t very well, and then we came out played like practiced.”
After producing only 58 yards and Nicholas Medina’s 31-yard field through the opening 15 minutes, UMHB totaled 221 yards and 27 points in the second quarter, which was jump-started by K.J. Miller’s long punt return to the TLU 8-yard line.
Hammack’s back-shoulder throw to Jonel Reed in the end zone on the very next play opened the flood gates, and the Crusaders were off and running.
UMHB’s next possession lasted only three plays, the last being Hammack’s deep pass to Reed for a 77-yard touchdown and a 16-0 lead with 9:33 to go before halftime.
Hammack added a 6-yard TD toss to T.J. Josey 4½ minutes later and — after shucking a would-be sacker on a 46-yard completion to Reed to keep the next drive alive — threw 19 yards to Josey for a score that capped the first half.
Hammack was 13-of-23 passing for 225 yards and four scores over the opening 30 minutes, in which the Bulldogs totaled 132 yards — 47 rushing and 85 passing.
TLU broke the shutout by capitalizing on Sims’ fumble deep in UMHB territory, using Austin Mathews’ 7-yard run to get on the board.
The Crusaders tacked on Marquis Duncan’s short scoring run, Medina’s 33-yard field goal and Hammack’s 23-yard TD pass to Logan Collins. The Bulldogs’ other points came on Kyle Grona’s 9-yard pass to Rockdale product Pearce Loth.
Next up for UMHB is its home opener next Saturday night against Southwwstern.
“We were very below-average for us,” Hammack said. “We have to come out and have a better week of practice and get better.
“That’s the main thing.”
