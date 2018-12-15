SHENANDOAH — All of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s trials and tribulations of the last nine months ended Friday night in a frolicking celebration under the Lone Star flag.
The NCAA brought the Division III national championship game to Texas for the first time, and the Crusaders made sure the walnut and bronze trophy stayed here with a performance as golden as their uniforms.
Senior receiver T.J. Josey was a sparkplug on offense, and the UMHB defense held Mount Union out of the end zone over the final 48½ minutes as the second-ranked Crusaders knocked off the top-ranked Purple Raiders 24-16 in the Stagg Bowl at Woodforest Bank Stadium.
Through an offseason that began in turmoil because of past NCAA violations, a fall camp that started with the sudden departure of an all-American linebacker and a season that included a life-saving surgery for the head coach’s daughter culminated with UMHB’s second national title in three years and redemption for last year’s loss to Mount Union in the championship game.
“There’s been some adversity, but we just kept driving and working,” said Pete Fredenburg, the only coach in the 21-year history of the Crusaders’ program. “It’s been the goal since the beginning of fall camp to get back here and have another shot at Mount Union, just because of the way last year ended. This says an awful lot about our players and coaches who kept driving to get here. It’s incredible.
“This obviously means an incredible amount to our program, just because of everything Mount Union has accomplished.”
Josey, who began his college career as a quarterback and was granted an extra year of eligibility after suffering a season-ending injury as a sophomore, finished with a game-high 78 yards receiving and a touchdown catch to go with 21 yards rushing that came at key moments to keep drives alive — one year after he injured his ribs in the first 3 minutes of the Stagg Bowl and missed the rest of the contest.
In the final game of a college career in which he became UMHB’s career record-holder for receptions and yards receiving, Josey was voted the Stagg Bowl’s most outstanding player.
“Last year, I didn’t get to play in this game. I told these guys, ‘This is my last game so if you need me, I’m giving everything I have,’” Josey said. “It’s great to go out on top.”
The Crusaders led 14-13 at halftime, despite executing only 26 offensive plays and possessing the ball for only 12½ minutes.
After UMHB failed to score on its opening possession when Anthony Avila’s 36-yard field goal try sailed wide left, Mount Union struck first on its second drive — a 10-play, 56-yard march to Cory Barnett’s 41-yard field goal with 6:10 left in the first quarter.
The Purple Raiders extended their lead after disaster struck for the Crusaders in the form of Jase Hammack’s fumbled handoff two plays later at the UMHB 23-yard line. Mount Union needed five plays to cash in with D’Angelo Fulford’s 1-yard keeper that made it 10-0 at the 3:29 mark of the first.
Mount Union didn’t reach the end zone again.
“I thought we were fortunate to put some points on the board early. We were able to take advantage of a turnover and to extend a drive with a fake punt,” said Purple Raiders coach Vince Kehres, whose program was seeking its 14th national title. “But they have a great defense. Nobody has scored a bunch against that defense. They executed pretty well down the stretch, and we couldn’t finish a couple of plays.”
The Crusaders answered immediately, covering 62 yards in only four plays – including a 28-yard reception by K.J. Miller — the last being Hammack’s 36-yard pass into the end zone to Josey, who caught it in tight coverage by cornerback by Gabe Brown.
The Purple Raiders’ response was a 13-play, 65-yard drive — kept alive by Josh Petruccelli’s 24-yard run on a fake punt — to set up Barnett’s 22-yard field goal for a 13-7 Mount Union advantage 5 minutes into the second quarter.
The teams traded punts before UMHB’s Jefferson Fritz blocked Barnett’s 54-yard field goal attempt to give the Crusaders a final chance before halftime. Three passes to Josey helped move UMHB inside the Mount Union 5, and Markeith Miller’s 2-yard scoring plunge from the wildcat formation gave the Crusaders their first lead.
UMHB took the opening kickoff of the second half and moved to the Mount Union 13 before settling for Avila’s 30-yard field goal and a 17-13 edge, and the lead ballooned to 24-13 at the 9:46 mark of the fourth when an 80-yard drive was capped by Hammack’s 16-yard TD pass to a wide-open K.J. Miller after the Purple Raiders busted a coverage while trying to substitute their personnel.
“It was a little bit of miscommunication by us, and they ran the play pretty quick,” Mount Union linebacker Danny Robinson said. “They made more than plays than us today and kind of made us not make plays.”
The Purple Raiders weren’t done, though. They got a 21-yard field goal from Barnett with 7:06 remaining and got the ball back when UMHB punter Holten Einkauf unsuccessfully tried to run for a first down at the Crusaders 41. Mount Union reached the UMHB 16 but was turned away when safety Raylon Hickey batted away a third-down pass and Fulford’s fourth-down toss into the end zone was overthrown.
After the Crusaders failed to pick up a first down, the Purple Raiders’ last chance ended with a pass and several laterals before the ball rolled out of bounds as time expired.
“We’ve prepared for this for 15 weeks. This was our time to come out and perform,” Hickey said. “Just flying to the ball and sticking to the plan was the important thing. We wanted to attack as much as we could. We just had to keep everybody calm.”
