Not exactly known for fleet-footed shiftiness, Mary Hardin-Baylor quarterback Jase Hammack, who entered Friday night’s NCAA Division III national championship game with 1,918 yards passing to just 216 rushing, lowered his shoulder and picked up a useful 9 yards on the ground on the Crusaders’ first offensive snap.

OK, interesting, and a sign of things to come, too.

UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg stressed in the days leading up to the Stagg Bowl rematch against No. 1 Mount Union that his offense needed to find creative ways to get the ground game up and running a year after the Purple Raiders stymied the Crusaders to the tune of a meager 38 yards rushing among a meager 144 total in a 12-0 whitewash.