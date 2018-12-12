SHENANDOAH — Markeith Miller moved with ease and confidence from station to station in the media room Wednesday afternoon. A television interview in one corner, a radio conversation in another and a few others in between, pausing only to share an occasional laugh with a teammate.
Forget for a moment everything the senior running back has accomplished on the field during his three seasons at Mary Hardin-Baylor, because he has grown just as much as a person as he has a player.
“I was a little timid and shy in a lot of ways and didn’t really like to interact before I got (to UMHB), but being around my brothers and going to war with them every day has helped me talk more and be more open and even become a captain this year,” the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Miller said during a press conference leading up to Friday’s NCAA Division III national championship game. “It’s been a fun experience. I’ve really become comfortable and embraced being around the guys and being a leader.”
That wasn’t always the case.
When Miller arrived on the UMHB campus after one season at Midwestern State, it took a while for the Crusaders coaches to figure out what motivates him. For a guy who plays a position that is so often in the spotlight, Miller seemed reluctant to lead his teammates.
“Before I got here, I was more reserved. I would do what I had to do, but I didn’t care if I was heard,” he said. “Then I started seeing how everyone wanted me to be. The guys around me pushed me to start talking more, and then I just blended right on in.”
As for what Miller can do with the ball, that aspect has never been questioned.
He burst onto the scene in 2016 with 1,483 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns to help the Crusaders win the national title, followed with 1,156 yards and 15 TDs last year as UMHB reached the championship game before losing to Mount Union, and his swan song has been 1,774 yards and 29 scores this season to help drive the Crusaders to the Stagg Bowl for a third straight time.
That all adds up to 4,413 yards and 64 touchdowns — both of which are program and American Southwest Conference records — all while missing only one game in his college career.
“I feel like every year brought new things that I had to work on,” he said. “As a running back, I’ve progressed in the running game and the passing game, knowing what the line is doing and understanding what the coaches want out of me.
“I’ve never really thought about what I was doing (when I have the ball). I just take what the defense gives me. People always ask me after taking all those hits if I feel beat up. I don’t. I think it’s all the training I put in during the week that helps me feel 100 percent on Saturday — or in this case, on Friday.”
Friday night is when No. 2 UMHB (14-0) gets its rematch with No. 1 Mount Union (14-0) in the national championship game at Woodforest Bank Stadium, and Miller is hoping for a different outcome after the Purple Raiders limited him to only 35 yards during their 12-0 victory in last year’s Stagg Bowl.
“It was frustrating to know that all year we were comfortable running the ball, and then we couldn’t get anything going when we faced them,” he said. “You can’t forget about last year, though. You have to embrace it and work and build the offense to come back stronger.”
Regardless of what happens Friday on the outskirts of Houston, it will be the final game of Miller’s career.
He can’t think of a better place for it to end.
“It kind of hit me that it was my last full head-on-head practice today. I was kind of like, ‘Dang,’ just thinking about all of my relationships with the guys,” he said. “But there’s going to be no better feeling than going out with them and playing for it all on Friday.
“I wouldn’t change anything. Seeing all the work the other guys put in to give me opportunities to run or to score, it’s been a great, humbling experience. I’ve had a great college run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.