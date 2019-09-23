UMHB V BELHAVEN

Mary Hardin-Baylor's Jonel Reed (15) fumbles after a catch as he is grabbed by  Belhaven’s TJ Hersey (25) on Saturday in Belton.

 Michael Miller | FME News Service

BELTON — After a second consecutive performance that produced a victory but didn’t live up to Mary Hardin-Baylor’s standards, the Crusaders are looking for players to take the reins and steer their teammates forward.

“I think that we’re struggling right now with really indentifying the leadership on our team and who the leaders are,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said Monday. “As far as growing our leadership and growing our commitment, it’s a work in progress.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.