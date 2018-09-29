BELTON – It was like a feeding frenzy, except the sharks weren’t great whites but purple people eaters, who chewed up and spit out the Southwestern Pirates.
Mary Hardin-Baylor got five touchdowns from its defense and special teams units, and the No. 2-ranked Crusaders dominated every facet of the game in a 77-7 dismantling of Southwestern in their home opener Saturday night at Crusader Stadium.
“We could feel it rolling, and we’d been practicing all week on getting out of the stack and getting to the ball,” said UMHB senior cornerback Reggie Cole, who had an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown. “We weren’t impressed that we had only one turnover last week, so we wanted to come out and get the ball back to our offense more.”
The Crusaders (4-0, 3-0 American Southwest Conference) didn’t need their offense on the field to find the end zone. Defensive tackle Joey Longoria fell on a fumble in the end zone, K.J. Miller took a punt back 84 yards for a score, free safety Jefferson Fritz returned an interception 28 yards for a TD, and Cole’s scoop and score covered 24 yards – all in the first half. Reserve defensive back David Franklin, a Rockdale product, had a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter just for good measure.
“Our defensive guys are very capable of doing that. The focus was to play with great effort and with a lot of intensity, and I think we did,” said UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg, who was back on the sideline after a three-game school-issued suspension for NCAA violations.
The UMHB offense wasn’t devoid of big plays either. The Pirates (2-3, 1-3) blew pass coverages twice, and the Crusaders made them pay with reserve quarterback Luke Poorman’s 45-yard TD pass to Aaron Sims, and back up QB DeNerian Thomas’ 62-yard scoring throw to T.J. Josey, who broke the school’s career record for yards receiving on the deep catch that pushed his total to 2,346 yards.
Southwestern’s option-oriented offense mustered only 237 yards – 166 rushing and 77 passing – and the Pirates’ only points came on QB Fredrick Hover’s 28-yard run late in the first quarter.
“I think it was a very good win for us because they do a lot of really neat stuff with the option,” Fredenburg said. “If you make a mistake, they’re going to capitalize on it. They made some yards on it but by and large, I thought our guys really adjusted and played well.”
It was all Crusaders over the final three quarters.
Thomas had his second 1-yard scoring plunge, followed by the TDs from Miller and Fritz. Anthony Avila kicked a 24-yard field goal, before Sims hauled in his touchdown catch and Cole scored on his fumble return to put UMHB up 57-7 going into halftime. Josey’s long score came in the third quarter, and the final frame feature Franklin’s TD and Poorman’s 8-yard scoring toss to Kadarius Daniels.
The Crusaders finished with only 398 yards – well below their average – but often worked with a short field because of eight Pirates turnovers. Olan Vining rushed for 62 yards to pace the UMHB ground game, Poorman had 104 yards on 6-of-10 passing, starting quarterback Jase Hammack was 7-of-13 for 58 yards, and Thomas’ only two completions covered 67 yards and accounted for two scores, including a 5-yarder to Jonel Reed about midway through the first quarter.
Next up for UMHB is its biggest game of the regular season – the annual rivalry showdown with No. 8 Hardin-Simmons (4-0, 3-0) next Saturday night at Crusader Stadium in a game that will go a long way toward determining the ASC champion.
“This shows that we’re still here,” Cole said. “We’re the No. 2 team in the nation and we’re ready to make another run at the Stagg Bowl.”
