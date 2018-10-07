BELTON — Four blowout victories to start the season had proven only that Mary Hardin-Baylor could steamroll overmatched programs. But this fifth game — the annual grudge match with rival Hardin-Simmons — showed that the Crusaders could beat a quality opponent, even amid a myriad of mistakes.
After a weather delay of almost two hours just before kickoff, UMHB put the clamps on HSU’s powerful offense, and the second-ranked Crusaders overcame some self-inflicted wounds in a 26-0 victory over the sixth-ranked Cowboys that was even less competitive than the final score indicated Saturday night at Crusader Stadium.
“This proves we can beat a good opponent, because I think Hardin-Simmons is good,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said. “They have good quality players. We had to beat a good football team as this process unfolds, and I think we did tonight.”
The Cowboys came in averaging 633.2 yards per game — tops in NCAA Division III — but mustered only 222 in their 19th loss to the Crusaders over the last 21 meetings. HSU crossed midfield just four times, never got farther than the UMHB 37-yard line and was shut out for the first time since 1992.
“We did it with the game plan (defensive coordinator Larry Harmon) set out for us. It was all perfectly planned out, and we executed it,” said Crusaders senior safety Raylon Hickey, who had six tackles — one less than linebacker De Jackson’s team-high seven. “We proved we can play with anybody out there in the country.”
Senior running back Markeith Miller rushed for 190 yards — 138 in the first half — as the Crusaders piled up 466 total yards. They had only 26 points to show for it because of two fumbles inside the Cowboys 10, an interception in the end zone, an errant field goal try, a missed extra point and a botched snap on another PAT.
“The reality is we have to continue to get better as we move along,” Fredenburg said.
UMHB took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in seven plays, highlighted by Jase Hammack’s 43-yard pass to T.J. Josey and capped by DeNerian Thomas’ 3-yard TD plunge, and the Crusaders moved 73 yards in seven plays on their second possession — fueled by Hammack’s 50-yard pass to Aaron Sims — for Thomas’ 6-yard scoring run and a 13-0 lead.
The fast start quickly fizzled for UMHB, which was undone by mistakes. Hardin-Simmons dodged three big first-half bullets in the form of Olan Vining’s fumble when the Crusaders had moved inside the Cowboys 10-yard line, Nicholas Medina’s errant 35-yard field goal try after Sims’ punt return to the HSU 25, and Miller’s fumble with UMHB threatening again inside the Cowboys 10.
UMHB’s first chance with the ball in the third quarter netted 87 yards in eight plays, including Jonel Reed’s leaping catch over an HSU defender on a 37-yard pass from Hammack, and ended with Hammack’s 8-yard TD run on an option keeper for a 20-0 Crusaders lead.
Another miscue cost UMHB another chance at points on a drive to the Cowboys 7 that was thwarted when Hammack was intercepted in the end zone.
The final points came on Thomas’ 8-yard TD run in the fourth.
Hammack was 8-of-10 passing for 176 yards as the Crusaders’ offense moved the ball consistently, only to shoot itself in the foot in the red zone.
“(This win) is kind of bittersweet because I’m upset with some things,” Fredenburg said. “I have to find a kicker I can have confidence in. We continue to miss kicks, and we’re working at it harder than we ever have. And two fumbles going into the end zone. That’s awful.”
Ty Hooper was 20-of-36 passing for 151 yards, accounting for most of the production for the Cowboys, who were without starting running back Jaquan Hemphill because of injury. Hardin-Simmons finished with more yards in penalties (72) than rushing (71) against a UMHB defense that was geared up to face what had been a potent Cowboys attack.
It all added up to be the perfect gift for Hickey on his 22nd birthday.
“This was a great birthday present,” he said. “The best there could be.”
