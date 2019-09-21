BELTON — A scratchy opening-game performance carried over into Week 2 for top-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor, which is undefeated through two contests but has yet to look like a team that won two national titles over the last three years.

UMHB showed some signs of improvement on the offensive side of the ball in the first half while building a 17-point lead then failed to produce a point over the final two quarters en route to a 23-13 victory over Belhaven on Saturday night at Crusader Stadium.

