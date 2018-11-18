BELTON — An offense that sputtered along for most of the day and a defense that gave up more yards rushing than it had in any game this season were of little consequence for Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The Crusaders are into the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs, and their quest for a third consecutive trip to the national title game is right on schedule.
Second-ranked UMHB produced two momentum-stealing plays in the waning moments of the first and second quarters to rattle No. 7 Hardin-Simmons, and then pitched a shutout in the second half to chalk up a 27-6 victory Saturday afternoon at Crusader Stadium.
It was the Crusaders’ second victory of the season over the rival and fellow American Southwest Conference member Cowboys (9-2), and it propelled UMHB (11-0) into a second-round matchup with No. 18 Berry (10-1) at noon next Saturday in Belton.
“It’s a relief to get past Hardin-Simmons,” said Crusaders senior cornerback Reggie Cole, whose team toppled HSU 26-0 in the regular season. “But there’s always competition in the playoffs, and we’re not shying away from anything.”
It was Cole who made the game’s first big play.
Down 7-0, HSU blocked a UMHB field goal then made a bid to tie it by marching 68 yards in 14 plays — all of them runs, including a fake punt — and chewing almost 7 minutes off the first-quarter clock.
But on second-and-goal from the Crusaders 8-yard line, Cole recognized the Cowboys’ formation and personnel package, intercepting Ty Hooper’s screen pass to the left and racing 88 yards to the end zone for a 14-0 UMHB lead with 1:07 left in the opening period.
“The last game, they didn’t attack us on the perimeter so I figured they would try to this time,” Cole said. “In (that two-back formation), I knew it was coming so I played it. I made a play on the ball.”
HSU answered with Bryson Hammond’s 21-yard touchdown run 4 minutes into the second quarter, and the 14-6 score held until late in the half.
After the Cowboys came up empty on fourth-and 3 from the UMHB 28 with 1:27 to go before the break, Jase Hammack completed three straight passes to get the Crusaders near midfield. From there, wide receiver Aaron Sims got behind HSU defensive back Jeffery McCutcheon down the middle of the field, and Hammack unleashed a 58-yard heave that hit Sims in stride for a back-breaking touchdown and a 21-6 lead with just 43 seconds remaining before halftime.
“We got them last time with Sims deep, so we thought we could attack that again,” Hammack said. “We came back to it, and it paid off.”
The junior quarterback shook off a brutal first-quarter hit that left him testing his throwing shoulder and finished 10-of-14 passing for 125 yards, with the one TD and an interception.
“I’m good. It was just a little bang up. I bounced back,” Hammack said.
UMHB senior running back Markeith Miller totaled 110 yards rushing, and his 4-yard TD run to cap the game’s opening drive staked the Crusaders to a 7-0 lead and gave him sole possession of the program and conference career record for rushing TDs with 58. He also became just the second player in school history to go over 4,000 yards rushing for his career.
In all, UMHB totaled only 237 yards and seven first downs, compared to 315 yards and 20 first downs for the Cowboys.
Hammonds had 125 of HSU’s 168 yards rushing, and Ty Hooper threw for 134 yards on 17-of-29 passing but was picked off four times — twice by linebacker De Jackson, once by cornerback Keith Gipson and the pick-six by Cole.
“We came out with a different outcome than what we wanted,” said Cowboys coach Jesse Burleson, whose program hasn’t won a playoff game since 2000 and lost to UMHB for the 20th time in the last 22 meetings. “It’s 100 percent my responsibility to get our guys ready and put them in positions to be successful over and over and over in a game. I didn’t do that.”
After HSU had the ball for almost right at 19 minutes of the first half, the UMHB defense adjusted and forced four second-half punts to go with two takeways, and the Crusaders tacked on Anthony Avila field goals of 37 and 32 yards to finish off the Cowboys.
“We knew they would give us a tough battle, and obviously they changed some things from the first game,” UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg said. “It’s always tough to beat someone once, much less twice. Thank goodness we won.”
NCAA DIVISION III PLAYOFFS
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 17
- Berry 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 0
- St. Norbert 31, Trine 0
- Mount Union 60, Denison 0
- Centre 54, Washington & Jefferson 13
- Randolph-Macon 23, John Carroll 20
- Muhlenberg 20, Delaware Valley 13
- Rensselear 38, Husson 14
- Johns Hopkins 49, MIT 0
- Wisconsin-Whitewater 67, Eureka 14
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Hardin Simmons 6
- St. John's (Minn.) 84, Martin Luther 6
- North Central (Ill.) 52, Hanover 0
- Bethel (Minn.) 41, Wartburg 14
- Brockport 40, Framingham State 27
- Frostburg State 42, Western New England 24
- Whitworth 48, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6
Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 24
- Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0) vs. Berry (10-1)
- St. John's (Minn.) (11-0) vs. Whitworth (10-0)
- Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-0) vs. St. Norbert (10-1)
- North Central (Ill.) (10-1) vs. Bethel (Minn.) (10-1)
- Mount Union (11-0) vs. Centre (10-1)
- Randolph-Macon (9-2) vs. Muhlenberg (10-1)
- Brockport (11-0) vs. Rensselear (9-1)
- Frostburg State (10-0) vs. Johns Hopkins (10-1)
