SHENANDOAH — Crusader fans never lost hope at the Stagg Bowl on Friday — and their loyalty was rewarded with a national championship.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusaders defeated the Mount Union Purple Raiders 24-16 at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah.
“It was fantastic — I was a little worried there for a while at the beginning, but they came around like champs and they won it,” Dwayne Poe said. “I’m a little cold, but it was fun.”
This was the first time the NCAA Division III national championship was played in Texas, making it within driving distance for many UMHB fans. Dedicated supporters packed the open air stadium, wrapped in blankets against the December cold. And although the University of Mount Union is many miles away in Ohio, the Purple Raiders side of the stadium was also almost full.
Poe watched the game with his daughter, Chloe Poe, a UMHB sophomore. Chloe was giddy as they left the stadium.
“It just means we’re amazing, and we’re cooler than the other schools,” she said. “I got to sit with my dad and my uncle and my best friend, so I was with my three best friends. It’s just an amazing experience.”
Halftime determination
At halftime, UMHB supporter Rick Colpitts was hopeful. After a slow start, the Crusaders had edged into the lead 14-13.
“I’m excited. We’re up by one, we’ve made a few mistakes, but I think the second half is going to be ours,” he said.
Colpitts had definite ideas about how to make the second half work — take a risk.
“We need the big play. Typically, in our games, we break it open with one big play,” he said. “Right now, I’m looking for that big play.”
Ethan Chapman, a UMHB junior, traveled down from Bridgeport. At halftime, he was also hopeful, but cautious.
“I think we could do better,” Chapman said. “Right now, we’ve got the ball, we’ve got the first down, so I think we’re going to do great, honestly.”
UMHB sophomore Mikayla Presley was more optimistic.
“I think the Crusaders are gonna win,” she said. “I think we’re doing absolutely amazing. The guys are playing really well, especially for how cold it is.”
National champions
The crowd stayed animated throughout the game. “Go cruuuuuuuuuuu” rang throughout the stadium, and fans spun gold and purple commemorative towels over their heads.
When the game ended, Carter Lindsey said he thought the Crusaders made some interesting moves. Lindsey is a student at Sam Houston State University who came to the game with his sister.
“It was interesting — I was kind of surprised that they went (for) ... faking a punt,” he said. “I thought that was a really gutsy (call).”
UMHB junior Jesse Hastings hasn’t been able to attend any games this season, so getting to watch the Crusaders bring home a national championship was an unusual treat.
“I’m super pumped that we won,” she said. “It goes down in history — one for the books.”
