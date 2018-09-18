1. Yes. The increase is small, but would yield $420,000 in needed revenue.

2. Yes. As long as the city uses the money to benefit residents, the hike is OK.

3. No. Even a small increase is a burden on taxpayers. Keep the rate as it is.

4. No. The budget is already balanced using the current rate. Drop the increase.

5. Unsure. Without more details, it’s hard to say whether the increase is worth it.

Vote

View Results