BELTON — The Mary Hardin-Baylor volleyball team swept rival Hardin-Simmons 25-21, 25-16, 26-24 in the Cru’s home opener Tuesday at the Mayborn Campus Center.
UMHB improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in conference while Hardin-Simmons dropped to 8-4 overall and 1-3 in conference.
Hardin-Simmons out-attacked UMHB in every set, but the higher hitting percentage and the statistical edge in all other categories helped propel the Cru to victory. UMHB spread out the attack and received kills from six different players. Corinne Novak and Jenna Gillean led both teams with nine kills apiece. Sarah Paolini and Miranda Klein each added six. Kayla Janikula and Cory Jo Martin tallied three each. Martin led the Cru with 22 assists. Paolini, Janikula and Haleigh Evans each recorded two aces.
Defensively, UMHB recorded nine blocks.
The statistical advantage could be attributed to the physicality of the Cru players.
“We’ve tried hard to be more physical,” coach Rob Frost said. “We’re trying to be high above the net.”
The Cru return to the court for two matches Friday in the first ASC Crossover tournament. They play the University of Texas at Dallas at 11 a.m. and Belhaven at 5 p.m. Both games will take place at the Mayborn Campus Center in Belton.
