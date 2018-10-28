Earlier this week I sat down with Ronald Bruggman, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Manager for Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes to understand what anglers can expect in the way of access to our area lakes following the recent flooding.
A COMPLEX JUGGLING ACT
First and foremost, I came away with an appreciation for the complex juggling act that faces the Corps of Engineers in their post-flood efforts to safely discharge accumulated floodwaters downstream.
During this rainfall event, that task was made more complex than otherwise might be the case due to the fact that the significant runoff-producing rainfall fell over nearly all of the Brazos River’s Central Texas watershed.
To start to understand the challenge of managing floodwaters, the concept of a watershed must be understood. By definition, the watershed for a given body of water (like Stillhouse Hollow) includes all of the land across which rainfall runoff runs and ultimately ends up in that body of water.
For example, the watershed for Stillhouse Hollow includes most of Lampasas County, as well as portions of Bell, Hamilton, and Burnet counties. Any runoff from these areas will eventually flow into the Lampasas River and then into Stillhouse Hollow.
Just as Stillhouse “catches” all of the runoff from its watershed, Belton Lake receives runoff from the Leon River watershed, Lake Georgetown receives runoff from the San Gabriel River watershed, and soon.
All of these watersheds are sub-sets of the Brazos River’s watershed. So, when widespread flooding rain occurs throughout the area to our north and west and floodwaters accumulate in all of these reservoirs, as well as those directly on the Brazos River’s own channel (like Possum Kingdom, Granbury, and Whitney) deciding when to release water, from which reservoir(s) to release water from, and how much to release is a matter of both art and science.
The largest amount of water that can be released from Belton (downstream from Proctor Lake), Stillhouse and Granger (downstream from Lake Georgetown) at any given time is 10,000 cubic feet per second (cfs). This is the maximum amount of water the Little River (formed from the combination of the Leon River below Belton Lake, the Lampasas River below Stillhouse Lake and the San Gabriel River below Granger Lake) can accommodate without causing flooding downstream.
Hence, even though the Brazos River can and does accommodate higher releases, the Little River flowing into it serves as a local bottleneck of sorts.
Data gathered by monitoring stations on all of these watersheds is fed into mathematical models to help the COE’s Fort Worth District’s Lake Control Office make decisions on releases on an hour-by-hour basis.
INTERAGENCY COOPERATION
The Brazos River Authority owns and controls the water in the Brazos River watershed. It has numerous water contracts with industrial, municipal and other customers for water. Under nonflooding conditions, The BRA requests that the COE release water downstream from the dams it maintains in order to make that water available to customers downstream.
Under flood conditions, the COE manages all waters above and beyond the amount of water held in the reservoirs when they are in flood pool. The COE continues managing those floodwaters until the floodwaters are fully released and the reservoirs are returned to normal full pool levels.
WHAT IS NORMAL?
Under “normal” full pool conditions, Stillhouse Hollow is considered full when the surface of the lake rises to 622 feet above mean sea level (msl) or conservation level. Likewise, Belton Lake is considered full when it rises to 594 feet above msl or conservation level.
When at full pool, Stillhouse, which has a maximum depth of around 107 feet, covers 6,430 acres; Belton, with a maximum depth of 124 feet, covers 12,423 acres.
Stillhouse’s floodwaters may rise 44 feet above full pool before the water would flow in an uncontrolled manner over the uncontrolled spillway designed to divert the flood water around the dam to avoid damage to it.
Likewise, Belton’s floodwaters may rise 37 feet above full pool before flowing over its uncontrolled spillway.
Normally, releases from Belton’s dam will not exceed 6,000 cfs, as any discharge in excess of this amount would inundate, and possibly damage, Miller Springs Park just below the dam.
On Stillhouse, releases from its dam rarely exceed 5,000 cfs.
A LONG LIST OF TASKS
Once it becomes clear flooding will occur in our local reservoirs, the COE works through a prioritized checklist of proactive tasks to minimize risk to life and property.
I viewed a two-page and three-page document, one for each lake, typed in fine print which dictates what the COE must accomplish as the water rises to certain levels.
Tasks like removing dumpsters, pumping human waste out of restrooms to prevent water pollution, locking restrooms, shutting off electrical power to campsites; removing breakers, panels and control boards; shutting off water; closing and barricading roads, boat ramps and parking areas; removing floatable picnic tables from pavilions, informing campers of cancelled reservations, coordinating with marinas and more are but a few of the tasks on this list for the 22 recreational areas on both Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes.
ACCESS FOR THE TIME BEING
This week the COE sought to keep the Union Grove boat ramp and the Stillhouse Park boat ramp (located adjacent to Stillhouse Marina) open to the public until Stillhouse Hollow elevation reached 635 feet above msl. These ramps both closed Wednesday.
On Belton, all COE ramps were closed, however, Bruggman stated that should Belton rise to approximately 610 feet above msl, the COE would endeavor to allow boat launching from off of the improved road leading to the boat ramp within Belton Park, within the same cove occupied by Frank’s Marina.
Once the water recedes to the level of the non-sloped turnaround at the top of that boat ramp, access will once again be prohibited until the lake level falls and the ramp is once again usable.
Further, once the water recedes to 605 feet above msl and the previously covered roadbeds are allowed to dry for several days, all other Belton Lake ramps would be reopened.
Although he emphasized that it was at best an educated guess, barring any additional rainfall and given the amount of water still coming into our reservoirs from upstream, Bruggman felt we could be back to full access on both Belton and Stillhouse inside of 30-45 days with no additional rainfall.
Bruggman pointed out that access to the lakes by bank fishermen and kayak enthusiasts is certainly permissible, however, he cautioned all those using COE lands and waters to exercise caution and to use common sense when doing so.
OPPORTUNITIES TO ASSIST
Bruggman was emphatic that assistance from the public is both welcome and necessary to swiftly return full access of COE-controlled lands and waters back to the public.
Although the COE has a budget, only a portion of that budget is designated for recreation. Repair of today’s flood-damaged recreational assets is not included in the budget, thus damaged assets and much-needed cleanup efforts can languish if volunteers do not pitch in to make a difference.
I personally witnessed an encouraging example of the difference concerned anglers can make when they cooperate. During a post-flood event in the recent past, volunteers from a number of local bass clubs and at least one local boat dealership brought people, pickup trucks, hand tools and skid-steer equipment to bear on the Union Grove boat ramp. In a matter of about 2 hours, approximately 20 men transformed the location from a timber-strewn mess to a fully-functioning four-lane boat ramp with a clear access road leading to it and a full-length parking lot cleared out so as to accommodate plenty of recreational fishing traffic.
Bruggman invited fishing clubs and others to phone the COE offices at 254-939-2461 to coordinate post-flood cleanup efforts.
