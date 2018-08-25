On June 21, Dr. Kris Wagner, a urologist at Baylor Scott & White in Temple, contacted me about taking him and his sons, 14-year-old Nick and 9-year-old Charlie, on a fishing trip.
I scheduled the three fellows for the earliest Saturday morning I had available at the time — Aug. 18.
At 6:45 a.m. that morning, Wagner and his sons showed up ready for action. I explained what was going on in the fishery at this point in the season, why I had chosen Stillhouse Hollow Lake for their trip instead of Belton Lake, and the tactics I expected to employ.
With that, we did a short safety briefing, did a quick introduction to the equipment they would be using, prayed for safety and success and headed out in search of our quarry — white bass.
Our approach this day was to find areas shallower than the thermocline, which has set up at around 40 feet deep, holding bait. Once bait was located, we would use sonar to check for the presence of gamefish holding near, and feeding on, that bait.
Once we found both bait and gamefish, we deployed a pair of Cannon Digi-Troll 10TS downriggers to get our lures down to the horizontal band of water the fish were holding in. Throughout the morning this varied little from place to place: The fish were holding between 34 and 38 feet deep most everywhere.
At the first area we visited, we found bait, but the fish were a bit scarce. Because the light level was still low and the winds had not yet begun to blow, I decided to give this area a try anyway.
We began to pick up single white bass, thus giving the Wagners an opportunity to go through the necessary steps to keep fish on the line and bring them boatside after they struck our lures.
With five white bass in the boat already, I began to expand the coverage of the area we were fishing slightly eastward to see if the area held any more or any fewer fish than we had witnessed on sonar as we picked up the fish we had already landed.
Just as we began to move into unfished territory, the rod which 9-year-old Charlie was working went off.
It, like the other rod Nick was using, was an all-fiberglass 7-foot-6-inch Eagle Claw Featherlite Kokanee rod matched with an Abu Garcia Altum 12DLC casting reel. Both reels were loaded with Berkley Big Game 20-pound-test monofilament. Both rods were rigged with three-armed umbrella rigs to which Luhr Jensen Pet Spoons were attached. In total, the two rods presented six baits at a time.
I suspected the fish Charlie hooked was not a white bass, as it darted nearly straight to the surface. White bass tend to stay as deep as they can, as long as they can.
As Charlie reeled in the fish, I bumped the outboard in and out of gear just enough to keep his line from crossing from the starboard side of the boat where he stood over toward the port side where Nick’s rod was still fishing.
Soon the fish showed just off the rear starboard corner of the boat. Until we got the fish out of the water, we thought it was a largemouth due to the greenish coloration on the back and the whitish coloration on the belly.
Upon further inspection, we noted the yellow-brown horizontal rows of scales on the otherwise white belly. Thinking this was likely a spotted bass instead of a largemouth, I opened the mouth to inspect for a tooth patch and found the off-white, oval-shaped tooth patch specific to a spotted bass there on the rear center of the fish’s tongue.
Since the fish was nearly a foot long, I knew there was potential for a lake record, as I had captured the current all-ages lake record myself back in March 2004 and had assisted another young client of mine, Zeke Payne, in capturing the Junior Angler spotted bass record for this lake in July 2017.
When we laid the bass on the ruler fastened to the floor of my boat after wetting it down to avoid removing any of the fish’s slime coat, it measured 11.875 inches. We then weighed the fish on a certified scale and determined the fish’s weight to be 0.75 pounds.
This fish not only eclipsed the Junior Angler record, but also eclipsed my own all-ages record which had stood for over 14 years.
Charlie will receive a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department certificate verifying his fish as the water body record for Stillhouse Hollow. The online database will also reflect this change the next time it is updated, typically near the end of each month.
SIBLINGS EARN FIRST FISH AWARDS
On Monday, the Cruz family came aboard my boat for a morning of fishing provided to them free of charge courtesy of the Austin Fly Fishers via their Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) program.
I welcomed aboard Dakottah (age 14), Makenzie (12), Makayla (10) and Gavin (6), all accompanied by their mother, Katy Cruz.
Because the children’s father, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jose Cruz, a medic, is deployed, his children qualified for this 4-hour adventure offered to all service members’ families whenever the military member is separated from his or her children due to duty requirements. This includes separations as long as those experienced during deployments, as well as shorter times of separation, such as during gunnery, field time, temporary duty or participation in military schooling.
Although the Cruz children had made previous attempts at fishing, none was successful.
Once the kids were aboard with lifejackets on, and following a safety briefing and prayer, we set out immediately to catch sunfish.
Sunfish are small, but plentiful, and are typically cooperative, thus making them ideal targets for new anglers.
Using poles rigged with slip-floats, small long-shanked hooks and worms for bait, the kids probed the shallow water near a dense hydrilla bed and, within minutes, each had landed the first fish of their lives.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department also awards “First Fish Awards” to anglers of any age upon capture of their first fish. After earning their awards by catching their first fish, the Cruz kids went on to land a total of 80 fish, including bluegill sunfish, redear sunfish, longear sunfish, green sunfish and white bass.
Those interested in participating in such a SKIFF trip may contact the organization at 254-368-7411.
SKIFF has placed over 300 children, most from Fort Hood, on the water, and those children have landed over 10,000 fish since the program’s inception in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.