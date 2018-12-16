Back by popular demand, this is a completely reworked list of Christmas gift ideas for anglers, based on my own favorable experience with these products now in use in my guide service.
Hint: If you just cannot live without one or several of these items, simply circle it or highlight it and leave it in a conspicuous place, thus saving your loved ones the hassle of having to guess at something you may already have or really do not want.
$5 Gift – Stinger Hooks for Slabbing
Stinger hooks are small, single hooks fabricated with a braided loop designed to be attached to the line tie of a slab. These after-market additions greatly enhance the hooking capability of any slab and for any species which strike slabs. I use these year-round and find they are most effective during this time of year when the water chills and slower tactics are relied upon. A three-pack costs around $5. Find them at www.FishCenTex.com and click on the products page.
$10 Gift – Fish Gripper
The Rapala Floating Fish Gripper is a tough, lightweight, floating tool used to grip the lower lip of fish for the purpose of landing, release or taking photographs. I maintain a set of four of the 6-inch tools on my boat (9-inch models are available as well). I have checked the “it floats” claim and, indeed, this tool does float (as long as a fish is not attached to it). For handy storage, I clipped a carabiner clip onto an accessible spot on my boat and then locked the Fish Grippers around that clip. The Fish Gripper positively locks like a pair of vice-grip pliers and pinches a fish’s jaw without penetrating as a more expensive Boga Grip-style gripper can. Available through Rapala (www.rapala.com).
$20 Gift – Live Bait That Isn’t
The Berkley Gulp! Alive Minnow in the 4-inch length and Smelt color is an excellent all-around bait choice for most any gamefish swimming in our Central Texas waters. Unlike soft plastic baits, this bait has a lot of research behind it which led to the development of this extruded protein product saturated with fish attractant. The 4-inch version can be trimmed down to a smaller size to imitate small baitfish. My best experience has been fishing this “deadstick”-style vertically with a #1-sized lead head jig. Available at Bass Pro Shops (www.basspro.com).
$100 Gift – Lithium-Ion Batteries
This is my top pick of the season. With the improvements made for marine-specific applications in lithium ion battery technology, these lightweight powerpacks are now worth every angler’s consideration. To avoid additional drain on my existing four-battery setup on my guide boat in order to power an additional sonar unit and the accompanying transducer, I purchased three 12-volt, 10-amp-hour lithium-ion batteries with chargers through Dakota Lithium Battery. I connected two of these three batteries in parallel to create a 12-volt, 20-amp-hour battery, and left the third battery as is. These palm-sized batteries are useful if you have sonar interference problems you just cannot seem to shake, if wiring to your current batteries is difficult, and/or if space for an additional battery is limited. Each of these batteries measures just 5.94x2.55x3.74 inches. Go to www.dakotalithiumbattery.com.
$150 Gift – Trolling Motor Quick-Release Bracket
The Minn Kota MKA-42 trolling motor quick-release bracket is a must-have for serious tournament anglers. This bracket consists of two interlocking, low-profile sliding plates. One plate mounts to the bow of the boat, and the other plate mounts to the bottom of the trolling motor. With one smooth, rearward motion, the entire trolling motor can be removed from the boat for storage, security or replacement in the event of a motor failure. Additionally, the plate that fits the trolling motor can be purchased separately and pre-mounted onto a backup motor so down-time due to motor failure is kept to a minimum. See www.minnkotamotors.com.
$300 Gift – Bulk Spool of Braided Fishing Line
Braided fishing lines have next to zero stretch and therefore transfer vibration (like the bite of a fish or the feel of bottom) to the angler’s rod and hands. I’ve tried just about every braided line out there and my favorite is Sufix 832 Advanced Superline. There are a few reasons I like this line, but the primary one is how smoothly this braid passes through the rod guides and onto my reel. There is no “zippy” or “zingy” sound or sensation. This is because Sufix has worked a strand of Gore-Tex into their braid bundle to round it out and make it smooth. Beyond that, it comes in any color an angler might want, and all of these colors are available in all spool sizes. A bulk, 3,500-yard spool will take care of all of your anglers reels so you do not get “nickeled-and-dimed” by buying smaller quantities a reel-full at a time.
My favorite colors are Hi-Vis Yellow, Neon Lime and Coastal Camo. Go to www.rapala.com/sufix/braid/.
$700 Gift – On-Board Shad Tank
For those focusing their efforts on catching hybrid striped bass and/or striped bass at any point in the year, lively threadfin shad and/or gizzard shad are a must for bait. The best way to keep these wild, fragile baitfish lively is with adequate aeration, filtration, recirculation and insulation of the water. Bait tanks built just for this purpose are a must for keeping these species alive and perky. A 30-gallon tank will hold more than enough bait for a full day of fishing for any recreational angler and, if cared for properly, will hold bait for many days thereafter. I have the Bluewater Bait Tank 30-gallon model aboard my boat. A newcomer to the market, Shad Shack, also has a 30-gallon tank at comparable pricing which has proven effective for other guides. Go to www.bluewaterbaittanks.com or www.facebook.com/theshadshack/.
$1,800 Gift – Upgrade to Touch-Screen Sonar
Although no longer state of the art, the Lowrance HDS12 Gen 3 with a TotalScan transducer is still more sonar than most anglers can handle. It is packed with features including down-looking sonar, side-looking sonar, great colored sonar, and chartplotting capabilities, all in a super-fast touch screen. If your angler is still pushing buttons with a non-touch screen sonar unit, he or she will love this upgrade. The prices have come down on these units since Carbon and HDS Live have been introduced. Just because something is no longer state-of-the art does not mean it is not effective. I still run this very unit on the bow of my guide boat. Go to www.thedigitaloasis.com.
$2,500 Gift – GPS-Controlled Trolling Motor
The Minn Kota Ultrex has taken the bass fishing world by storm and has changed the way many tournament anglers use their boat and make presentations, all for the better. The primary feature of this motor is its ability to maintain a stable position — even in a strong, gusty wind — automatically. This motor has both a hand-held remote (so the motor can be used from anywhere on the boat), and a foot-control pedal which, although it is electric, has the feel of a traditional push-pull cable-style trolling motor. If networked to a Humminbird unit, the motor can also be controlled from the sonar powerhead if the motor is i-Pilot Link equipped. A number of voltage and shaft-length options are available.
Anglers still using a foot- or hand-controlled trolling motor are clearly at a disadvantage fishing against anglers equipped with units like these. See www.minnkotamotors.com.
$4,300 Gift – Garmin LiveScope Scanning Sonar Technology
This is truly state-of-the-art sonar. In addition to having all of the features offered by the competition — including a chartplotter, down imaging, side imaging,and colored sonar — the LiveScope scanning sonar technology looks more like a video or ultrasound readout as it constantly refreshes screen data at a rate of about 15 times per second. This unit is a system with two component parts. The system I have selected for my boat for the 2019 season is the 12-inch unit (model GPSMAP 1242xsv Touch) coupled to the transducer and blackbox (referred to as the Panoptix LiveScope System). The transducer is designed for either transom or trolling motor mounting. See www.garmin.com.
