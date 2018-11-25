Last week in my article entitled “Recalibrate expectations, tactics for high, cold water,” available online at www.kdhnews.com, I addressed several trends that were emerging as a result of our high, cooling water being the new normal for the fish populations in Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes.
CHANGES FOR THE BETTER
Much (all positive) has taken place this past week. First, we enjoyed mild, stable weather which kept the water from cooling any further.
Next, the outflows from the dams on Belton and Stillhouse have stayed fairly constant. Additionally, the first of our migratory, fish-eating birds (gulls, terns, loons and cormorants) have begun to arrive and figure out where the bait is holding.
Finally, the public boat ramp at Belton Park, located within the same cove as Frank’s Marina, re-opened last week. The water has fallen below the paved turnaround at the top of the concrete boat ramp there so anglers can drive down the steep hill, turn around, launch and pull back up the hill to the parking area.
Note, the hill at this ramp is long and steep. If you are out of shape, you might think twice about using this location, as the walk back up the hill to get your tow vehicle at trip’s end might be more than you bargained for.
Also, some courtesy is required here, as this ramp and the Union Grove ramp at Stillhouse are still the only two improved ramps to launch from in our entire area. So please use only one spot when you park, prepare your boat for launching away from the ramp area before you back down the ramp, and just be generally proactive about getting in and getting out so others can use the limited facilities currently available.
I would encourage bass clubs conducting tournaments to have a parking plan and someone “ground guiding” the parking situation to avoid an “every man for himself” scenario which doesn’t make the most of the limited parking available. Kudos to Cord Zahn and those who helped organize the Black Friday Jackpot tournament on Belton for the consideration they showed in parking a lot of rigs in as little space as possible.
EMERGING TRENDS
Concerning the emerging trends on our area reservoirs, last week’s article addressed targeting suspended fish in current-influenced areas.
This week we look at targeting bottom-oriented fish in areas away from the main river channel area.
This would include areas like coves, cove mouths, broad flats and other fish-holding bottom features distant from the flow moving through the Leon River channel at Belton and the Lampasas River channel at Stillhouse.
As I fished Stillhouse last week with five different parties, I noted that the further from the channel I searched, the more likely fish were to be holding on bottom in large concentrations instead of suspending in the water column in smaller groups.
TACTICS WORKING RIGHT NOW
Because the water is still in the high-50s, the slow, intentional presentations necessary later in the winter are not yet required. Once sonar revealed where fish were located, my clients and I hovered atop them using the Spot Lock technology on my Minn Kota Ulterra trolling motor and we then used a “smoking” tactic to catch these fish.
Once a hover is accomplished, open your bail and let the lure fall all the way to the bottom while physically observing for your line to go slack, indicating the lure is on bottom. Close the bail by hand.
Now, with your rod tip angled down toward the water and the rod tip held still, steadily retrieve your slab with absolutely no tip action imparted.
Speed is important, and the preferred speed varies with fish activity and water temperature. I suggest counting as you turn your handle — one count per handle turn at a given cadence — use a rate of three turns every two seconds for starters, for a total of 12 turns. If you get hits but no fish, slow down. If you get fish and most all of them are deeply hooked, speed up. Once you find a sweet spot, counting your cadence aloud or silently to yourself will help you maintain that speed.
The key to successfully using this technique is ”give.” There has to be “give” in your system consisting of rod, reel, line, lure, and you. Fish are accustomed to feeding by opening their mouths and flaring their gills in a coordinated action that produces a vacuum that sucks prey into their mouths. The larger the fish, the stronger the vacuum tends to be.
When we move our lure by reeling it in, we largely negate the effectiveness of a fish’s vacuum force. So, if we do all we can to intentionally restore some “give” to the system, our hook-to-land ratio will go up dramatically.
GEARING UP
First, I use a small, low gear ratio reel. My favorite is the Pflueger Supreme 25 spinning reel. The smaller the spool and the lower the gear ratio, the more you force yourself to slow down your retrieve.
This is essential so that fish can chase and overtake the bait, not just chase and nip at it.
Next, I use what many anglers refer to as a “whippy” rod, meaning it flexes from tip to butt, not just up in the tip section. Berkley’s Lightning Rod Shock SHS701ML and Fenwick’s Eagle EA70ML-MFS are perfect for this application. The construction of these rods allows them to load and begin to flex downward toward the fish before the fish feels any resistance.
Next, I use Sufix 832 braid in 20-pound test. On the business end, I attach a 14-inch fluorocarbon leader using 17-pound test Berkley Vanish fluorocarbon, and a six-turn, back-to-back Uni-knot joining the two.
As for lures, I use the Redneck 180 slabs with Hazy Eye stinger hooks attached which are available online. I tend to stick with the 3/8-ounce. and 3/4-ounce. versions for most of my smoking and use mainly white and silver.
Finally, there is the last part of the system — and the one most prone to be the weak link — you! We are so conditioned to set the hook when we feel a fish strike our artificial lure, that we do it reflexively. This is extremely counter-productive while using this tactic.
So, you have to stay focused so you can consciously override your reflexes and not set the hook when you feel a strike. Here’s why — remember, by reeling our lure away from the fish, we have largely negated their vacuum ability. We have tried to mechanically introduce “give” into our system with rod, reel, and line.
When a fish overtakes your lure, you must just keep on reeling as if you felt nothing. Then, once the rod loads and you feel the fish surging away, you can give a hookset to make sure the point of the hook digs in. Further, because cold water fish are typically schooled together, if one fish misses your presentation and you steadily keep working the lure back to the surface instead of ripping it away by 7-10 feet with a hard hookset, the other schoolmates may catch up with it and provide you with another shot following a missed strike.
In all of this I can’t emphasize enough 1) not setting the hook, 2) keeping your handle turns smooth and continuous, and 3) keeping your rod tip motionless.
