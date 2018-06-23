Two major themes played out on our local reservoirs this week.
The first was the development of a defined thermocline, and the second was the arrival and departure of an early summer low pressure weather system.
Low Pressure
For a majority of our Texas summers, high pressure controls the weather. High pressure is characterized by dry, hot weather, southerly winds and sunny skies. This week, a strong low-pressure system (like those that further develop into tropical depressions, tropical storms, and hurricanes) moved over Central Texas from out of the Gulf of Mexico.
Low pressure systems are characterized by cooler temperatures, humid conditions to the point of rain, easterly winds, and abundant gray cloud cover.
Fish tend to respond favorably to low-pressure conditions, in particular to the extended periods of low light brought on by the dense cloud cover.
Such was the case Tuesday and Wednesday. Both mornings I fished with clients on Stillhouse Hollow in pursuit of white bass. On Tuesday, my one angler, Brad Kadinger, landed 83 fish. The fish fed long and hard from 6:30 a.m. through the end of the trip some 4½ hours later, around 11 a.m.
We used Cannon Digi-Troll 10TS electric downriggers to cover water and find fish. We then used a vertical presentation to capitalize on congregated fish by using the Spot Lock feature on my Minn Kota Ulterra trolling motor to hover atop the fish and work tailspinners and slabs through them.
Likewise, on Wednesday my crew of three, including Gina Rushing and her grandchildren, Trenten and Trinity Fly, experienced a full four-hour bite from 7 a.m. through 11 a.m., and landed 60 fish.
As dawn broke Thursday, the low-pressure system was being forced back east by stronger high pressure coming in from the west, and the fishing got tougher as the fish fed in spurts instead of throughout the morning hours.
Being aware that low pressure positively impacts angling results and planning outings while considering the weather forecast can help anglers make the most of their limited recreational angling time.
The Thermocline
Much more predictable than low-pressure weather systems is the thermocline which develops on our area reservoirs each summer and remains until the early fall (typically late October).
The thermocline is a horizontal band of water which separates the warmer, less dense and oxygen-rich upper layer of water (known as the epilimnion), from the cooler, more dense and oxygen-poor lower layer of water (known as the hypolimnion).
The thermocline can be seen on a well-adjusted sonar unit, both on colored sonar and on down-imaging sonar.
Generally speaking, fish will hold just above the thermocline or shallower. Little life is found below the thermocline due to the low dissolved oxygen content found there.
Using a Fish Hawk TD device which is specially designed to read the water temperature at depth, I have been monitoring the water temperature in Stillhouse Hollow once weekly for several weeks now.
The results this week were as follows as I took a reading every five feet, down to 60 feet deep: from 0 to 30 feet the temperature was a uniform 84.2 degrees. At 35 feet the temperature was 80.3 degrees; at 40 feet the temperature was 72.5 degrees; at 45 feet the temperature was 68.2 degrees; at 50 feet the temperature was 65.3 degrees; at 55 feet the temperature was 63.2 degrees; and at 60 feet the temperature was 61.5 degrees.
Hence, there was a 22.7-degree temperature difference from the surface to 60 feet, and the greatest difference (where the thermocline is) was at the 35- to 40-foot mark.
Through the years on both Belton and Stillhouse, I have kept a close eye on the location of the thermocline and have adjusted my presentations accordingly. The thermocline typically sets up at 34 to 42 feet and varies only slightly from the shallow end of the lake down to the deeper end nearest the dam.
Once the thermocline sets up, fish (especially pelagic species like white bass, hybrid striped bass, striped bass and threadfin shad) scatter horizontally throughout the lake, no longer orienting to bottom as much as they do to the thermocline.
During this time of year, at least 75 percent of my angling effort is invested in covering water effectively with downriggers. Downriggers allow me to fish and observe sonar while keeping baits in the water and above the thermocline. When I find a concentration of bait and gamefish, I stop and fish that area more thoroughly with a vertical presentation.
Anglers who do not care for downriggers may also be successful using a “Hell-Pet” (a combination of a Hellbender crankbait and a Luhr Jensen Pet Spoon), Jet Divers or Dipsey Divers. In all cases, dive charts must be observed and attention must be paid to line diameter, line length and trolling speed, as all of these impact the depth these devices reach.
