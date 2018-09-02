I have been a member of the Coastal Conservation Association for many years now. As such, I receive both of the publications CCA sends to their members: “Tide” and “Currents.” These primarily address CCA work across the nation and keep members aware of conservation trends impacting our ocean fisheries.
While reading the June/July 2018 issue of “Currents,” I saw a striking photo on the magazine’s cover of a red snapper being released after it had been caught in deep water. I was unfamiliar with the device being used to release the fish, and so I read on to see if the article provided any details about the device.
This is how I “discovered” the SeaQualizer. Known generically as a descending device, the SeaQualizer allows fish suffering from barotrauma after being caught from deep water to be returned to the depth they were caught from, and to be released there.
Often, when fish are caught from deep water, the gas within their swim bladder expands as pressure on that gas decreases as the fish are reeled nearer and nearer to the surface. Fish often cannot overcome the buoyancy of the expanded gas in their swim bladder, and therefore cannot swim deep enough to recompress those gasses. They flounder at or near the surface and eventually die or get preyed upon by larger fish or by birds.
The SeaQualizer attaches to a fish’s lower lip in the same way a nonpenetrating BogaGrip-style weighing/release tool does, using a pair of pinching jaws.
Once the device is attached to a fish, one of several selectable release depth settings is chosen and the fish is then lowered toward the bottom.
There are several different models of the SeaQualizer. I purchased the “Striper” model, which is designed to work in the shallowest water of all three models now produced. This model has three release depth settings: 30 feet, 50 feet and 70 feet.
Once the device reaches the selected depth, a pressure-activated mechanism causes the jaws of the SeaQualizer to open, thus releasing the fish at the depth selected.
There are a number of ways to rig the SeaQualizer and keep it at the ready. Readiness is key, as fish survival rates increase when handling time is minimized.
I simply attached a large, quarter-sized, stainless steel split ring to a 10-ounce lead fishing sinker and then attached that same split ring to the split ring that came packaged with, and attached to, the SeaQualizer.
I used a cheap, plastic West Point brand crappie reel (model FR-2), which looks like a small fly reel, purchased at a Killeen WalMart. I spooled about 80 feet of 80-pound test line onto it. I attached this reel to a broken spinning rod I had lying around which still had a working reel seat and one large guide positioned closest to the reel seat.
To finish the setup off, I ran the line from the reel, through the guide on the rod and used an improved clinch knot tied to a swivel. I then slipped that swivel into one of the two split rings to attach the weighted device to the 80-pound test braided fishing line.
Because the device can be used under so many different conditions, in different depths, and on species of fish of greatly varying weights, the manufacturer leaves it to the angler to choose an appropriate size of weight to attach to the device.
I experimented last week with the device and found it functioned flawlessly on all three depth settings, with the jaws opening as intended at each selected depth. I only experimented in actually using the device on fish at the 30-foot setting, as the thermocline is now set up beginning at around 40 feet, therefore no fish are inhabiting water greater than that depth.
For anglers routinely taking fish from deep water and releasing them, this tool is a worthwhile addition to the angler’s arsenal.
For me, wintertime largemouth bass taken from 30-50 feet of water on jigging spoons while I am targeting white bass will be my most likely candidates for release with the SeaQualizer. Bass tournament anglers culling fish or returning short fish which have been impacted by barotrauma can now forego the use of fin clips and/or the use of hypodermic needles typically used for “fizzing” fish.
This innovative product seems to me to be the least invasive, most effective method now available to anglers who are concerned about the well-being of fish taken from the depths. I paid around $60 for the device and it was shipped from Florida, where it is manufactured domestically, in three days.
As I called my order in, Allison Liederman, one of the four owners of the business, answered the phone.
She was kind enough to visit with me for a while, and explained how she and her brother, Jeffrey Liederman, and another pair of siblings, Patrick and Ryan Brown, the Liederman’s partners, all got their start in making the SeaQualizer device.
The Liedermans were born into a south Florida, family-owned fishing business, Captain Harry’s Fishing Supply Company. Patrick and Jeffrey serve as mates on private recreational fishing vessels to this day.
Liederman explained that the four were frustrated by the constant threat of short or nonexistent red snapper fishing seasons in the Gulf of Mexico fueled, in part, by the high mortality rate barotrauma-impacted fish experience. They wondered if their children would get to enjoy snapper fishing as they had done growing up.
The team set out to show that the use of descending devices significantly improved red snapper survival rates. They invited government officials, scientists, decision-makers and anyone else who would listen, out to demonstrate the effectiveness of their descending device.
The team’s persistence paid off. In a 2013, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation sponsored a study in the waters off San Diego, California, to “evaluate different descending devices for releasing rockfishes suffering from barotrauma and monitor long-term survival and behavior of rockfishes released using these devices,” according to the report generated on that study.
The report further stated the study “... overwhelming showed that descending devices can make a huge impact in successfully releasing fish suffering from barotrauma. The Pacific Fisheries Management Council has already adopted changes in assessment and management based largely on the results of this work.”
This report was a feather in the cap of the SeaQualizer team and helped provide hope to all involved in fisheries management that catching fish from deep water was no longer an automatic death sentence for such fish.
