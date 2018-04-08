If history is any teacher, as the impacts of this weekend’s hard cold front fade into more moderate weather this coming week, the annual shad spawn on Belton Lake should begin in earnest.
I personally observed the first spawning activity of the year Monday, but then saw no more activity the remainder of the week because of unstable weather and multiple morning lows at or below 50 degrees.
Threadfin shad are one of the two primary forage fish on Belton Lake, with the other being gizzard shad.
Each spring when the water temperature reaches about 66 degrees and stabilizes or rises, threadfin shad begin to spawn on a nearly daily basis in massive numbers.
Spawning takes place in shallow water, typically less than 3-feet deep, when female shad broadcast their eggs as they swim rapidly parallel to the shoreline. Males, in turn, fertilize these eggs with their milt, and the rather sticky, pale yellow eggs attach to the bottom, rocks, sticks and anything else found in the shallow shoreline waters.
The spawn begins in the upper reaches of Belton Lake’s tributaries first — the Leon River and Cowhouse Creek, as well as other, intermittently flowing creeks — as these more shallow and more turbid waters warm more quickly. The spawn then continues downstream, eventually taking place in the main basin of the lake — the last part of the lake to warm.
As first light occurs about an hour or more before sunrise, depending on cloud density, shad move quickly from deeper water toward the shallows. In the 20 to 30 minutes prior to sunrise, these fish make a final move into the shallows such that they can be seen and even heard as literally millions of these fish disturb the water along the shoreline with their frenzied swimming.
Oftentimes observant anglers will notice “nervous water” — which is water rippled in a direction other than that caused by any wind — caused by the spawning shad. Also, many species of birds key in on spawning shad as easy, protein-rich meals, including gulls, terns, egrets, herons and crows. Observing bird activity along the shoreline can lead the angler to spawning shad and to the gamefish feeding upon them.
The “big deal” about spawning shad is two-fold. One, they make an outstanding bait for white bass, largemouth bass, hybrid striped bass and blue catfish when captured with a cast net and kept lively.
Two, gamefish are typically in hot pursuit of these spawning shad. Gamefish often trap the shad between themselves in deeper water and the shore, often making quick dashes into the masses of shad to grab one at a time and then dart back to deeper water for safety and concealment.
Shad-imitating lures which are intended to be worked in shallow, often snag-filled water will excel at catching all manner of gamefish in the short window of time on mornings in April and May when shad are spawning.
Lightweight white spinnerbaits with silver willowleaf blades, inline spinners like the Mepps Aglia, lipless crankbaits like the Rapala Rippin’ Rap, short-lipped crankbaits like the Storm ThinFin, and other such shad-shaped and/or shad-colored lures which either float or sink slowly will consistently fool gamefish as they rather carelessly feed on shad in such shallow water and under such low-light conditions. Color and size of the baits selected should match that of the forage fish observed.
Anglers may cast randomly into or near the frenzy, or better yet, wait for individual fish to “boil” on shad, thus revealing their location.
Generally, shad will spawn most heavily on banks that have been wind-impacted the previous night.
Shad spawning will be enhanced by warm, humid, overnight conditions, and will be diminished by clear, cold overnight conditions.
The shad spawn typically lasts until the end of May. Just witnessing millions of baitfish sweeping along the bank is a sight to behold. To be able to leverage on your observations and catch fish by keying on this activity is simply “icing on the cake.”
