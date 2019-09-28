Bob Maindelle Guide Lines Sept. 29

Bass fishing legend Gary Klein, whose lifetime bass tournament winnings total over $2 million dollars, will be the featured guest speaker at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Friday as part of the two-day 2019 Fishing for Freedom event put on in support of the U.S. military. Free tournament registration ends Monday.

As I visited with Texas Boat World owner Cliff Brown in his busy office just off of Interstate 14 in Killeen, one thing about this year’s Fishing for Freedom event became abundantly clear: Brown and his fellow FFF volunteers are both excited and confident about putting on a quality event, in particular for the 30-plus bona fide Purple Heart Medal recipients signed up to participate.

Brown stated, “Fishing for Freedom is one of the ways our community says thanks to those who have served and those that continue to put their lives on the line for our country. Our desire is to offer a guided fishing experience in a competitive setting to interested soldiers.”

