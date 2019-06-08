The first time I heard of a fishing tackle shop open for business in Belton, I was not really convinced that it actually was a tackle shop at all.
The name National Athletic Supply made me think of baseball bats, soccer balls and knee pads. Nonetheless, catfishing guide Spud Barton of Cattin’ Around Adventures was pretty excited when he told me of the locally-hard-to-find gear which this shop with the odd name carried.
Next, on a recent guided hybrid striped bass fishing trip with local multispecies angler, Steve Webb, I got the same sort of positive input about this gem located at 1255 Industrial Park Road in Belton, nestled between Walmart and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
I made up my mind right then that I needed to stop in.
Since retiring from working for others, my wife and I have made a habit of taking Thursdays off from fishing to spend with one another, occasionally doing day trips, and more than occasionally stopping for lunch at barbecue joints.
We took a side trip on our way to Miller’s Smokehouse in Belton to swing by National Athletic Supply recently, and came away very glad we had done so.
The proprietors of this small business are Belton natives and Belton High School graduates Tommy and Kay Thornton. The Thorntons raised their two sons, Tom and Kevin, in Belton, as well.
Back in 1979, Tommy and Kay began their first business venture by purchasing space and equipment to produce wedding dresses for brides and bridesmaids.
Now, 40 years later, the Thorntons have seen rises and falls in the local and national economies, the transition from in-person to online shopping, the corporatization of much of what used to be family run businesses, and more.
As the Thorntons sensed the best days of the wedding apparel market were behind them, they began to branch out into other sorts of products and other means of moving merchandise. This led them to begin selling sporting goods online in 2009.
Although Tommy would like to be able to say he had the foresight to stock profitable, high-demand items intuitively, he admits that many of the items that sell best both online and from their brick-and-mortar location were items his customers came looking for, but which he did not carry.
Tommy would then check with his suppliers, promptly get a hold of what his customers were after and would stock a few more of those particular widgets. A trend developed, which he recognized, in which these specifically requested items would become hot sellers, all thanks to his willingness to listen.
One of the current trends the Thorntons have picked up on is the interest in catfishing for big catfish, especially blue catfish. Partly because these fish do not look as glamorous as largemouth bass or redfish, they do not get the press that those other species do, but there is a definite grass-roots interest in the pursuit of catfish, and that is a growing market segment of the overall fishing economy.
To that end, the Thorntons have begun to stock multiple brands of the high-capacity round casting reels preferred by catfish anglers: Shimano, Okuma, Lews and Abu Garcia. They stock the heavier fiberglass rods catfishermen tend to favor by Shakespeare, G. Loomis, St. Croix, and others.
They have the best variety of cast nets I have ever seen under one roof, with several brands, including Betts and Lee Fisher, and, for each brand, they carry multiple diameters, mesh sizes and weights. They also carry tape-nets for netting bait in deep water.
Catfish, striper, and hybrid striped bass anglers looking for a fast-sinking net intended just for jumbo-sized gizzard shad will find such a net here.
Another product line I noted a great variety of was that of live bait tanks. The X-treme line, Keep Alive line, and Bait Saver line are all in stock and available in various sizes.
Being able to visualize these products by actually seeing and touching them, measuring them and looking at the filtration mechanisms in them, etc., is helpful when trying to size up a tank and making sure it is a good fit for the boat an angler intends to mount it in, and for the application in which he or she intends to use it.
Concerning both castnets and bait tanks, because these are such heavy items, considerable savings can be incurred when buying such items locally, thus avoiding excessive shipping costs.
The store’s variety of Power Pro braided line in numerous colors, strengths and spool sizes is also noteworthy.
When I asked about the ratio of online business to walk-in business, Tommy indicated that since the beginning of 2019, the walk-in business has increased substantially. When I asked what he attributed that growth to, Kay volunteered, “It’s because he put that big sign on the building!” referring to a large brown and yellow rectangular banner which simply reads “Fishing Tackle” but which stands out in stark contrast with the all-white buildings in the industrial park and which is much larger than the business’ understated roadside sign near the parking lot.
Aside from carrying gear for all of our Texas warmwater species, the Thorntons are a wealth of local knowledge. They are very pleasant folks, Facebook savvy, well-connected in the community, understand and enjoy networking and actually do go fishing.
Kay shared that her favorite kind of fishing involved the use of a unique motor on their fishing vessel. That motor’s name is Tommy. In their two-person kayak, Kay sits in the front seat casting while Tommy sits in the rear doing all the paddling and positioning her just right. Since they both enjoy their tasks, it actually makes for enjoyable outings (at least according to Kay!).
I believe it is fair to say that your Central Texas fishing resume would be incomplete if you have yet to stop by National Athletic Supply. Yes, as the name implies, you will find baseball gloves, soccer balls and knee pads, as well as cycling gear, wrestling gear, camping gear, and school spirit items, but it is clear that the emphasis there is on pursuing and catching the big one.
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with an odd, late lunch from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m, during which time the couple heads to town to ship their online orders out. Contact the store at 254-939-8789 or by email at tkt1001@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.