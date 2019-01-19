On Friday, the 2019 Central Texas Boat and Outdoor Show will open its doors for a three-day run in the Bell County Expo Center.
Show organizers strive each year to include events of interest to outdoor, boating and angling enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels.
To that end, this year’s show will include three unique events — the boat show with numerous demonstrations and seminars, the championship round and weigh-in for the TuffMan bass fishing tournament series, and an invitational youth bass fishing tournament and weigh-in for qualifying participants in the Central Texas High School Tournament Trail (CTHSTT).
THE BOAT SHOW
The backbone of the boat show is several of the area’s boat dealerships, including Marine Outlet in Temple, Bingham Marine on the south shore of Belton Lake, Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen, and Waco Motorsports.
These dealerships will represent a number of boat and motor manufacturers including Falcon, Larson, Starcraft, G3, Lowe, Seadoo, Tracker, Suncatcher, NUCanoe, Can Am, Nitro, Yamaha, Mercury, Bass Cat, Tidewater and others. Hence, the environment is an ideal one in which to compare features and prices across a number of brands, and in which to speak with sales, service and finance personnel.
In addition, a number of vendors and seminar speakers will also contribute to the show’s variety.
Exhibitors include GarQuest Adventures bowfishing (with hands-on bow shooting for kids), Kid Fish (with a chance to catch live catfish), Holding the Line Guide Service (with fishing trips and locally developed fishing lures for sale), Wooded Acres (with all manner of discounted fishing tackle for sale), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (with Operations Game Thief, Wall of Shame, and ShareLunker displays), the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and many others.
Seminars run throughout the show’s duration. On Friday, Bob Pohlman speaks on beginner-level fly fishing at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Chris Payne kicks off the seminar series by addressing entry-level kayaking at 11 a.m. and springtime fishing at 3 p.m.; Central Texas Tae Kwon Do provides a live demonstration at noon and 2 p.m.; Tommy Tidwell speaks on crappie fishing at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and I will be speaking at 5:30 p.m. about state-of-the-art marine electronics, focusing on the new Garmin LiveScope technology.
On Sunday, Bob Pohlman repeats his flyfishing presentation at 11 a.m., and I will repeat my sonar technology presentation at noon.
THE TUFFMAN TOURNAMENT
An estimated 61 two-angler teams will compete in this year’s championship round for a minimum of $10,000 for the first-place finishers.
To qualify for the championship round, TuffMan anglers had to place in the top 12 in one of the four qualifying tournaments held in the last half of 2018, or accumulate sufficient points by fishing multiple events.
According to tournament director Gary Wendeborn, the recent flooding has proven problematic for the tournament organizers. Normally, the two-day championship event is split across Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes. This year, due to limited access at both, it appears that both days will be spent fishing on Belton Lake, but even that is still subject to change.
Regardless, the live weigh-in for Saturday’s portion of the tournament will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the domed portion of the Expo Center. Sunday’s weigh-in will begin at 2:30 p.m.
For those who have never witnessed a live bass tournament weigh-in, it is a fast-paced, entertaining event in and of itself. The two-angler teams, seated in their vehicle-towed bass boats, are towed adjacent to an elevated stage set facing the audience. They pull their live fish out of their boats’ livewells, show them to the audience briefly, and then quickly place them on the electronic scales to be weighed.
As the weight is recorded, one of the anglers will provide a summary of how he or she went about catching the fish. The process is then repeated until all teams have weighed in. All of the fish are consolidated in a recovery tank prior to releasing them back into the lake.
Going into the championship round, the husband-and-wife team of Craig and Carla Gilbert are in first place, Byron Albrecht and Charles Reagan sit in second place, and Ronnie Mathis and Don Schuetze are in third place. The Gilberts’ style of fishing vertically with slabs in the winter months have served them well in years past, providing them with multiple top finishes and thousands of dollars in winnings in the TuffMan series.
CTHSTT TOURNAMENT
This year, the TuffMan organizers reached out to Henry Niemiec, organizer of CTHSTT, and invited his organization’s top 20 teams to fish simultaneously with the TuffMan teams, and then share their platform and facilities for use in their own two-day tournament and live weigh-in.
Due to tie situations in the three qualifying rounds, CTHSTT will bring 22 two-angler teams to the invitational event.
Again, due to high water, and the forecast use of Belton Lake by the TuffMan participants, the CTHSTT teams will fish both of their events on Stillhouse Hollow, most likely launching out of the Union Grove Park site.
The top three teams will be awarded scholarship money and prizes.
Participants from both schools and bass fishing clubs will compete. Teams from schools in the Texas towns of Brownwood, Italy, Gatesville, Jonesboro, Tradinghouse and Oglesby will be present. Clubs represented at the tournament include Team Tightlines, Team Texas Boat World, the Centex Bass Hunter Team, the Midlothian team,and the All-Around Anglers team.
Local favorites, coming into the tournament in third place based on points, are Kaleb Clark and Dawson Phipps fishing for Team Tightlines.
The live weigh-in for the CTHSTT will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, and at 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
TIMES AND ADMISSION
This year’s show will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for youth 13-18, and free for kids 12 and under. Admission for military members with a military identification card is $5.
A three-day pass may be purchased for $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.