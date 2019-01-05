Last week I explored Lake Buchanan for the first time specifically in pursuit of white bass. The trip actually yielded three species of freshwater pelagic fish, including white bass, hybrid striped bass (nicknamed “hybrid”), and full-blooded striped bass (nick-named “stripers”).
Like their saltwater cousins, freshwater pelagic species tend to constantly roam as they patrol open water for the baitfish they feed on — primarily threadfin shad and gizzard shad. Unlike ambush-feeders such as largemouth bass, crappie and sunfish, these freshwater pelagics do not hide in or around forms of cover (like logs, brush, rocks, aquatic vegetation or man-made objects).
Hence, the approach to consistently finding and catching these fish varies greatly from the methods used to find and catch cover-loving species.
The reason for my visit to Lake Buchanan was fueled by a request from a client of mine, Ryan Sparkman, who had previously fished with me numerous times on Belton Lake and who understood and appreciated my approach to consistently finding fish. His career has provided him with opportunities to routinely fish Lake Buchanan, so he wanted to invest time in searching out productive areas there.
Sparkman primarily wanted to observe my approach to picking apart a large body of water, then bring sonar to bear to confirm or deny theories about where fish may be, and then actually connect with fish when sonar indicated my estimates about fish location were correct.
In preparation for this trip, I contacted two other anglers: Jason Weisberg, a part-time guide from Round Rock who occasionally fishes Lake Buchanan; and Tim Pham, a solid recreational angler who previously fished with me on Belton Lake with some of the same goals in mind as Sparkman.
I asked them for their general observations on fish location and necessary presentations for freshwater pelagics in this winter season on Buchanan.
Next, I pored over both paper and electronic maps of Lake Buchanan, marking 21 potential fish-holding areas for us to systematically search out and scan with sonar. I marked these on my backup Lowrance unit, then transferred the waypoints to an SD card so I could then download them into Sparkman’s unit for us to navigate to, regardless of the visibility on the day of our trip.
One caveat to this arrangement was that Sparkman desired to use his own boat, and in so doing, see how I tweaked and used his Lowrance sonar equipment to observe the bottom, bait and the target species we pursued.
I described to Sparkman how to properly level his transducer so we could build on a solid foundation.
He took care of this necessary chore before I arrived to fish with him.
Over the course of our six-hour effort on Lake Buchanan, we got to check 14 of the 21 areas I had identified, and we found catchable quantities of fish at five of these 14 areas.
Our best results came on the northeastern segment of the lake where the Colorado River empties in to the reservoir.
On New Year’s Eve, the day of our scouting effort, the lake was about 10 feet above normal conservation level thanks to the flooding rains of mid-October and three more subsequent storms, including one the previous Wednesday.
For those used to the normally clear waters of Stillhouse Hollow and Belton lakes, you will find Buchanan much more stained. We found the water to have a green-brown cast to it with less than one foot of visibility. Veteran anglers on Buchanan say this is about par for the course, although the recent rains did add a bit more color than normal.
On this day we also experienced a clearing west wind which swept the grey, misty, murky cloud cover of the previous day off to the east. A clearing west wind in the winter can make conditions tough, and today was no exception.
As I returned from Buchanan and compared notes with other anglers who had fished Belton the same day, they reported difficult conditions on Belton as well.
Regardless, what we found on Buchanan were fairly lethargic fish in the 53-degree water which would slowly respond to the sound of my thumping device by coming in beneath the boat and suspending at 15-25 feet deep over 31-34 foot bottoms.
We then used light spinning tackle to present shad-imitating soft plastics on one quarter-ounce jigheads at, or just above, the level of these fish by gauging the depth of our presentations on sonar.
When bites came, they were light, often just being detected as either a light, single tap, or in the form of a light, downward pressure on the rod tip as the lure was being raised very slowly upward.
We landed all three species of pelagics — striper, hybrid, and white bass — and I noted the white bass were of exceptionally good condition, both in their length and girth. In all we boated 18 fish.
One practice I always observe when scouting is to be satisfied in finding and catching just a few fish to verify the productivity of a fishing area, and then moving on while the feeding window is still open. It is a mistake, when scouting, to fish an area until it no longer produces, then go on to try and verify the productivity of other areas.
Many anglers just do not have the discipline to leave biting fish, but, if your goal is to scout new, productive areas, this is a must.
For we anglers here in Central Texas, Lake Buchanan and Lake Whitney are really the only two reservoirs where all three of these freshwater pelagic species can be fished for on a single body of water, and which are able to be fished from sunup until sundown in a single trip not requiring an overnight stay, based on distance from our area.
My travel time from the Killeen area to Lake Buchanan was 70 minutes for a distance of 61 miles.
If the pursuit of pelagics appeals to you and you are looking for variety, or, should Belton and/or Stillhouse be closed due to flooding (or government shutdown), this Lower Colorado River Authority lake is a solid option with multiple private and public access points.
A final word of caution. Due to its size, Lake Buchanan can experience wave action capable of putting any freshwater fishing vessel in jeopardy. Looking at the wind forecast and choosing a launch location accordingly is prudent. It is possible to experience an increase in the wind speed over the course of a fishing trip sufficient to prevent boaters from returning safely to the ramp they launched from.
