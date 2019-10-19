Bob Maindelle Guide Lines Oct. 20

“There were so many, many moments that we will forever remember. God is so good in that way. ... He asks that we are His hands and feet. And we got a small glimpse of these children feeling freedom and love and acceptance.” — C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation volunteer Tracey Terasas’ thoughts as she saw this wheelchair left on the bank of Belton Lake while its occupant, a small boy with special needs, got to leave his “chains” behind for a few hours to go fishing.

 Courtesy | Tracey Terasas

On Oct. 12, 38 trucks pulling fishing boats began to arrive about 45 minutes before first light at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area in preparation for the 2019 C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation fishing event.

According to the organization’s executive director, bass fishing professional Jay Yelas, “The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation enriches the lives of children with special needs, supports their families, and strengthens communities through the sport of fishing. We empower families and communities to celebrate children with special needs, making these children feel valued and loved so they can overcome limitations and be successful.”

