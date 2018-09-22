As the 56 two-angler teams idled back into the no-wake zone on Lake Waco following a full day of fishing Sunday to weigh in their catches, the team of Alex Chambers and Preston Pittman rose to the top of the field.
Both young men represented the Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle team. Chambers is in his senior year at Memorial Christian Academy in Killeen, and Pittman is in his senior year at Harker Heights High School.
The pair placed three bass weighing 11.18 pounds on the scales. This catch was a full 1.34 pounds heavier than that caught by the second-place team of Hunter Howton and James Perry, who represented the Cen-Tex Bass Hunters club.
This event was the first of five qualifying events in the CTHSTT’s 2018/2019 season. Performance in these five events determines eligibility for the final championship event currently slated for May 5 on a body of water yet to be announced. A total of $7,500 in scholarship money is up for grabs at that season finale.
The CTHSTT is one of many chapters of the increasingly popular Student Angler Federation (SAF). This local chapter is capably led by retired U.S. Army non-commissioned officer Henry Niemiec of Killeen, who now serves in KISD’s content mastery classroom at Ellison High School, where he engages daily with special education students.
CTHSTT is a student-oriented bass fishing tournament series complete with classroom curriculum, leadership opportunities, scholarship opportunities and service opportunities. It is open to 6th- through 12th-grade students.
Students must be members of the SAF to participate.
Each team pays a $40 entrance fee for each tournament it participates in. The lakes chosen for the tournaments are off-limits to the teams from midnight of the Sunday prior to the tournament through check-in time on the day of the tournament.
Each two-angler team is assigned an adult boat captain responsible for operating the boat and transporting the team from place to place on the water during the tournament.
According to CTHSTT’s rules for boat captains, these volunteers may provide assistance, including information about locating and catching fish, to the students, and are permitted to fish, but all fish caught by them must be released and may in no way contribute to the team’s total weight.
The student competitors must actively perform the entire fishing process including the casting, operating the lure and reeling of the fish. The captain may not even hand the student a rod and reel that has a bait in the water.
THE CONDITIONS
Sunday’s weather in Waco was still unstable as the last of two weeks’ worth of rain exited the area. The lake still had a thermocline set up solidly, consisting of a warmer, oxygen-rich upper layer of water holding all of the fish life, and a dead, oxygen-poor, cooler bottom layer of water.
The lake’s elevation was over 3.5 feet low and slowly dropping. As is typical for Lake Waco after local rainfall, the water was a bit turbid.
TEAM TIGHTLINES’ STRATEGY
Based on prior experience fishing Lake Waco, along with “intelligence” gathered in speaking with other Lake Waco bass anglers, Pittman and Chambers pieced together a gameplan to pursue once the tournament began.
As the pair arrived at their first planned fishing spot, they were excited to see baitfish in the area and gamefish pursuing the threadfin shad. Unfortunately, they quickly realized those fish were white bass which cannot be counted toward the participants’ weight.
The pair moved along the bank from this area and picked up a single, small keeper working toward their goal of five keeper fish.
When this area failed to produce any more fish, the team moved towards the Reynolds Creek segment of the lake, where reports from friends indicated they might have success. Here, again, they landed but one small keeper-sized fish and moved on to yet another area they had some input on from other anglers.
Near the South Bosque River, while fishing a secondary point in only three feet of water, Pittman hooked the single largest fish to be weighed in of the entire tournament – a 7.34-pound monster – on a shaky head rig.
This gave the team three keepers, and with that large fish to anchor the sack, that was all that was necessary to clinch the victory.
That victory secured a place for them in the championship tournament, and earned them both an Abu-Garcia Black Max reel and matching rod.
“The win this weekend was another proud moment for Team Tightlines,” Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle co-owner Dean Thompson said of the young men’s accomplishments. “I am proud of all the kids.
“Alex and Preston started out with a win in their senior year. They had a rough year last year, but they returned this year and made all of us proud. I cannot be prouder of the way they represent themselves, the team and our company.”
FUTURE PLANS
Pittman and Chambers have been fishing together for several years now. The pair competed at the national level in 2017 on Alabama’s Lake Pickwick based on their solid performance at the local and state level. They placed 98th in a field of 255 teams.
The grand prize for that event – a pair of $24,000 scholarships awarded by Bethel University -- went to two young men from Lawrence, TN.
Chambers and Pittman would like to return to that national event in this final season, competing at the high school level.
Chambers’ future plans include pursuing fishing scholarships and fishing for the Stephen F. Austin University fishing team while pursuing a degree in either business or marketing. Then, he desires to fish the Elite or FLW professional circuit.
Pittman’s plans are to attend the Universal Technical Institute in Dallas to train as a diesel mechanic, an interest he discovered he had after working on and driving his own diesel truck.
Both boys were quick to acknowledge their boat captain, Brian Pittman, their families, Tightlines and the organizers of the CTHSTT for the opportunities they have been presented.
Pittman and Chambers take on Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir on October 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.