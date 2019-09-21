Bob Maindelle Guide Lines Sept. 22

Robinson High School bass club anglers Brayden Baugh, right, and Nathan Delaney took first place in the season’s first Central Texas High School Tournament Trail event with 21.22 pounds of fish caught on Lake Whitney. The young men also landed the single largest fish of the event with a 7.15-pound largemouth.

 Courtesy | Henry Niemiec

The Central Texas High School Tournament Trail is one of many chapters of the increasingly popular Student Angler Federation focusing on competitive bass fishing at the middle school and high school levels.

This local chapter is capably led by retired U.S. Army non-commissioned officer Henry Niemiec of Killeen, who now serves in the Killeen Independent School District’s content mastery classroom at Ellison High School where he engages daily with special education students.

