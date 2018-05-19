In addition to guided fishing trips, I also provide on-the-water training on specialized angling equipment,
including sonar, GPS trolling motors and downriggers.
I recently received a call from De Carson of Temple who desired training on all three items. He purchased a used center console fishing boat from Marine Outlet, then retrofitted it with the latest sonar (a Humminbird Solix 15), the latest GPS trolling motor (a Minn Kota Ulterra), and high-end electric downriggers (Cannon Digi-Troll 10s).
As we spent about four hours Monday on Belton Lake introducing Carson to this equipment, we found schools of white bass already beginning to suspend in large numbers up off the bottom of the lake, thus making them prime candidates for being caught with downriggers.
As the water warms, this tendency for game fish to suspend between the surface and the bottom will increase, and downrigging will come into its own as the primary means for consistently taking white bass throughout the day.
Although fish can often be readily caught in shallow water and/or on the surface under low-light conditions at dawn and dusk, these fish retreat to deeper water under brighter conditions. This is where downrigging really shines.
A downrigger is essentially a short, stout rod and reel loaded with strong, but thin, metal cable or a heavy braid-type line. The purpose of a downrigger is to raise and lower an 8- to 15-pound downrigger weight to which the angler’s fishing line and lure is attached by way of a release clip resembling a clothespin. Thus equipped, the downrigger allows the angler to present lures at depths at which such lures would not normally be able to be presented, and then keeps them there while moving the baits horizontally while the boat is in forward motion. Another apt name for downrigging is controlled depth trolling.
As we went step by step on the use of the downrigger, I was able to troubleshoot a few issues and make a few suggestions that will aid Carson in his future efforts. I share those here for the reader’s benefit, as well.
IT’S ALL ABOUT LOCATION
As I first glimpsed at Carson’s boat, I noted that the downriggers were mounted far to the rear of the boat where the gunwales and transom join. This is a common mounting location, as it puts the downriggers out of the way when not in use. However, this is not an efficient location.
Instead, I recommend mounting the downriggers on the gunwales so that when fishing solo, the boat operator can reach the downrigger’s controls while still having one hand on the boat’s steering wheel.
This allows the boat operator to read sonar, note the depth at which fish are holding, then adjust the downrigger ball to that depth — all in a short span of time without jeopardizing boat control.
KEEP THE BALL IN THE CONE
As Carson and I compared notes, I found that his downriggers came equipped with standard downrigger balls (typically 8 or 10 pounds). I suggest that anglers use balls weighing a minimum of 12 pounds.
These heavier balls serve several purposes. First, they keep the downrigger cable more vertical as they are less apt to be pushed rearward as the boat proceeds forward. As the cables stay more vertical, the ball is more likely to be detected by sonar. When the ball shows on sonar, its depth can be accurately manipulated and kept at or above the depth the fish are using.
BACK IT UP
The mounting hardware of a downrigger equipped with 12-pound ball suspended on a braided steel cable off of a boom-arm that may be extended several feet out from the gunwale has a lot of force acting on it. If the ball or cable drags the bottom and hang up, or foul in timber, the resulting increase in force can literally tear a downrigger from its mount if not mounted adequately.
I always suggest the use of a backing plate under the deck or gunwale to which a downrigger is mounted. Through-bolting versus just using screws is added insurance against a disaster, as is appropriately adjusting the downrigger spool’s drag.
CABLE CHOICES
Most all brands of downriggers come out of the package with braided steel cable. I have found that replacing that cable with heavy, 200- to 250-pound test braided line, in the long run, will prevent damage to, or loss of, equipment. This braided line is simply a heavier version of the braided fishing line commonly in use on fishing reels today.
This braided line is limber, so it does not kink. It is soft, so it does not poke into or cut skin. It also lends itself to use with standard fishing knots like the Palomar, and therefore does not require specialized attachment hardware as steel cable does.
SUCCESS
Once we tweaked Carson’s downrigger system and used his sonar to find both fish and bait, we deployed a single rod rigged with a three-armed umbrella rig to which three Luhr Jensen Pet Spoons were tied. We noted fish holding at 35 feet over a deeper bottom and ran our downrigger ball (clearly seen on sonar) at about 33 feet.
After I showed Carson and his fishing buddy, Don Eddy, how to rig the fishing line into the downrigger ball’s release clip and deploy the baits just one time, they quickly got the hang of it and did the remainder of the trip’s rigging on their own.
On five consecutive passes we caught either one or two fish on the rig’s three lures. These two-year class white bass put up a good fight on the long, limber 7-foot-6-inch downrigger rods designed just for this tactic. In a matter of 25 minutes we easily put eight fish in the boat and then moved on to training on some of Carson’s other equipment.
