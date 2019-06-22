On the evening of June 14, longtime Belton Lake angler Jerry Dillard left work a bit early and decided to take a spur-of-the-moment family fishing trip out on the lake with his fiancée, Gabbey Mendoza, and his daughter, 5-year-old Tatum Dillard.
By 2 p.m., Dillard was tossing a cast net attempting to capture enough gizzard shad to supply the family with bait. This became quite the chore, as it often is in the summer months and during daylight hours.
By the time Dillard had secured enough bait, he was anxious for some relief from the heat and dived off his boat just to cool down before heading out fishing.
By 5:30 p.m. he was slowly covering water with his Lowrance Gen 2 HDS 9, hoping to find fish schooled on the bottom to drop his baits down to. While probing between 35 and 40 feet, sonar lit up nicely, showing fish holding close to the bottom.
Due to some trolling motor problems, Dillard went old school and anchored upwind of these fish, then let out enough rope to come to rest over top of the fish he had marked just moments ago.
Dillard is a skilled catfish angler, and anchoring accurately comes second nature to him as it is essentially a requirement for the species he typically pursues.
Once the boat was positioned, Dillard helped his family get their baits set to within 3 feet of the bottom.
The plan was for Tatum to catch the first fish ... and she did. Tatum brought in a legal (18 inch or longer) hybrid striped bass almost as soon as her bait reached near bottom.
That first fish lit the fuse on what would become a three-hour feeding frenzy. The more fish caught, the higher the fish pulled up off the bottom, getting more and more aggressive all the while.
Next up was Mendoza. Unlike the hybrid Tatum hooked into and landed fairly quickly, Mendoza’s first fish was much more stubborn. Mendoza is accustomed to landing big catfish while accompanying Dillard, and knew she had a large fish on the end of her line from the moment she took the rod out of the rod holder.
The tussle that ensued between Mendoza and the hybrid striped bass she had hooked was long and hard — so hard that young Tatum actually became concerned for her well-being and later was a bit skittish about battling another hybrid after seeing what Mendoza had endured.
When Mendoza brought the fish to net, everyone on board was in awe of the size of it. The fish would later weigh in at 12.9 pounds. Its girth was 21½ inches.
Some might speculate that these three anglers just got lucky. On the contrary, Dillard and crew did not stop with this one near-record behemoth; that fish was no random stray. Before the night had ended, the threesome would go on to catch a 9-plus-pound hybrid, and two more hybrid exceeding 7 pounds.
This was truly an incredible feat. To put this in perspective, that 12.9-pound fish came just ounces away from matching the weight of Belton Lake’s current rod and reel record hybrid striped bass. That fish, landed by Fred Shelton on April 13, 1994, weighed 13.56 pounds and measured 28 inches long.
The current catch-and-release record, which is gauged by length, not by weight, is 25¾ inches, captured and released by Hampton Haines on April 25, 2017.
Unfortunately, this fish was “gut-hooked,” meaning it swallowed the bait so deeply the hook could not be extracted without killing the fish, so even though its length of 29.25 inches exceeded that of the current catch-and-release record, it did not qualify for that category.
The anglers were so focused on the 12.9-pound fish, they really did not consider the 9-plus pound fish for record contention until after the fact.
Dillard, co-owner of Pechal Cabinets in Temple, described his setup used for landing the outsized fish in detail.
While fishing from his Gator Trax custom aluminum fishing boat specifically intended for catfish, Dillard and crew set out a number of identical rods and reels — Abu Garcia 6500 series reels mounted to Whisker Seeker Full Metal Jacket 7-foot- 6-inch heavy action rods spooled up with 80-pound test Power Pro braided line.
Each rod was securely placed in a Monster rod holder. At the end of each rod’s braided mainline was a 3-ounce egg sinker, a barrel swivel and a 20-pound test fluorocarbon leader terminated with a 1/0 Eagle Claw Kahle hook.
The Gator Trax boat is powered by a Mercury 250-horsepower two-stroke motor, and is illuminated by a set of five Go Lights Dillard got through MudbuM out of Iowa to help with catching bait and fishing at night.
Dillard expressed a particular fondness for his new Xtreme Bait Tank which he recently purchased through National Athletic Supply in Belton. After years of relying on a somewhat unreliable homemade bait tank, this recent upgrade helps him keep hybrid and catfish bait frisky indefinitely with minimal upkeep.
Dillard and Mendoza, a public school science teacher, were instrumental in forming the Central Texas Catfish Trail just over four years ago after seeing a demand for competitive catfishing locally. Each year the couple orchestrates a six-tournament series taking place between January and October, each on a body of water within 100 miles of Central Texas.
In case you were wondering about Tatum, she overcame her misgivings about catching hybrid and went on to help land a few more, including the last fish boated on that wildly successful night.
When all was said and done, these anglers had landed over 30 legal hybrid striped bass and a single smallmouth bass. Dillard stated that no undersized hybrid, nor any white bass, were captured during this trip.
Dillard is an advocate of catch-and-release and sustainable harvest and therefore returned to the water those fish which would likely survive.
