Referring to this year’s Fishing for Freedom bass fishing tournament, Rick Smith, owner of Marine Outlet, summed it up well when he said, “The only thing a soldier needs to participate is the desire.”
Smith and his staff, along with Cliff Brown, owner of Texas Boat World, and his staff, have bent over backwards to eliminate any obstacle which might hinder a soldier who desires to fish from doing so.
“Fishing for Freedom is one of the ways that our community says thanks to those who have served and those that continue to put their lives on the line for our country. Our desire is to offer a guided fishing experience, in a competitive setting, to interested soldiers,” stated Brown.
GRANDDADDY OF THEM ALL
The result is this year’s Fishing for Freedom 2018 event in which some 600 anglers arranged by drawing into 300 two-angler teams will head out on Lake Belton in flights of 25 boats. Each will fish competitively for the heaviest five-fish limit of bass they can find.
This tournament originates from Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) on Saturday.
Each pair consists of a boater and a current or retired member of the military. According to the event’s rules, the non-boater being “guided” by the boater must be either on active duty, retired, or medically retired.
When it comes to our local bass fishing scene, this event is the largest annually conducted event there is here in central Texas.
YOU CAN BE A GUIDE FOR A DAY
As of Sept. 28, the number of military participants desiring to fish outnumbered the total number of boats available.
Smith and Brown encourage local anglers with boats to step up and help.
Boaters with a working live well who guide participating soldiers and veterans will be treated to a “swag bag” with hats, T-shirts and other prizes, a free barbeque dinner on Friday and a shot at both the grand prize and other prizes awarded to the top-20 teams.
This year’s grand prize is a New Triton 2019TRX189 valued at $32,495 and powered by a Mercury 150 horsepower engine.
NO LICENSE REQUIRED
In the interest of clearing hurdles and enhancing participation, the event organizers requested of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department that the requirement for a fishing license be waived for this event, and TPWD approved.
Because many who participate in this event do not fish regularly, and because many who come to this event come from out of state, the license issue has the potential for creating disincentive, so the staff proactively address that issue each year.
NO ENTRY FEE
Thanks to the generosity of numerous sponsors, there is no entry fee for this tournament despite the quality fishing rig and other appealing prizes up for grabs to the top finishers.Triton Boats, Mercury Motors, Academy Sports & Outdoors, Texas Boat World, Line-X of Harker Heights, Marine Outlet, Yamaha Motors, Tanner Roofing and Yester Construction are among the chief sponsors of the event.
JOIN THE PARTY ON FRIDAY
Festivities connected to the Fishing for Freedom tournament will kick off Friday afternoon. The Killeen Civic and Conference Center will be ground zero for a number of pretournament events, including fishing seminars, a barbeque dinner, raffles, an auction and more.
The funds generated by the raffles and auction will serve as the prize money for the top 20 teams in the following day’s tournament.
To eliminate yet another hurdle to participation, the event organizers have arranged for free onsite childcare during Friday evening’s events.
Doors open at the civic center at 3 p.m., seminars begin at 5 p.m., and the dinner with auction begins at 6:30 p.m.
HOW TO REGISTER
Register online at https://www.texasboatworldtournament.net/TBW/form.php .
This means of registration will remain open only through Monday.
Those desiring to register after Monday will need to call or email either Cliff Brown at 254-699-9151 or cbrown@texasboatworld.com or Rick Smith at 866-397-5934 or rick@marineoutlet.com.
