As “safe light” approached on Saturday morning, Jeff Cook of the Faith Angler Network, prayed for the fleet, “The Star-Spangled Banner” sounded throughout the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area and the first wave of 25 boats launched onto the calm waters of Belton Lake.
This was to be the second largest event of its kind in the history of the Fishing for Freedom Tournament, with 255 active-duty and retired military personnel fishing aboard 249 boats captained primarily by local bass anglers.
To manage the flow of the tournament and provide a safe fishing environment, tournament directors organized the boats into 25-boat flights, with each flight launching several minutes apart beginning at 7:08 a.m.
Fast forward to 3:30 p.m. The pavilion area uphill from the BLORA swim beach area was a beehive of activity. The event emcees, Cliff Brown of Texas Boat World and Rick Smith of Marine Outlet, took turns keeping the audience abreast of the anglers’ status while all manner of goods and services were given away as prizes as the action lulled in between the arrival of the returning flights of boats.
Men, women, teens and children all pitched in to make the event a success.
One young man, 15-year-old Preston Askew, a student at Stony Point High School near Austin, worked at the tournament with several of his peers. The organization he was a part of, the Faith Angler Network fishing club, volunteered to provide fish care services to the tournament.
Askew’s task was to quickly run bags full of live fish from the stage where they had been weighed over to a specialized, water-filled trailer where other teens in Askew’s club maintained shaded conditions, stable water temperature and proper aeration in an effort to help the caught fish recover fully from the stress of capture before being released following the event.
Dakota “Cody” Ebare, a touring bass fishing professional on the FLW-Costa tour wrapped up a tournament on Fort Gibson Lake just outside Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the afternoon before Saturday’s tournament.
He earnestly desired to fish with a soldier and help make Fishing for Freedom a success.
He phoned Cliff Brown, telling him he could not make it to Central Texas much before midnight, but that he would definitely be on time for the tournament. Ebare requested he be assigned a soldier for his boat without fail. Brown honored the request.
As it turned out, that soldier was U.S. Army engineer Shaun Wagner of the 510th Clearance Company at Fort Hood. Wagner and Ebare hit it off, fished hard, and, despite Ebare’s limited sleep and having just come off the water from several days of fishing previously, the pair placed fifth overall with a five-bass limit of 14.27 pounds.
The high finish earned Ebare and Wagner $1,500. To Ebare’s credit, he had never fished Belton Lake before.
As I mingled with the anglers as they awaited the final results at the 3:30 p.m. scale closing time, many shared how the fishing remained slow all morning until around 11 a.m. The morning weather to that point had been overcast with gray skies to the point of drizzle, with light, southeasterly winds.
However, around 11. the sun began to break through the clouds and the wind’s velocity increased, which evidently served as a trigger to get fish feeding.
Thanks to the efficiency of the tournament organizers, final results were available to the participants and spectators within minutes of the closing of the scales.
Team No. 102, consisting of Cris Tatum, owner of Hartman ABC Pest Control, and U.S. Navy veteran Broc Boettcher, got on the water later than teams with lower team numbers, but they had a plan. Their strategy was to fish some of Tatum’s reliable areas to pick up a limit of five fish, then focus on catching larger fish to cull with.
Because of boat pressure and a slow morning bite, that plan did not work as well as the two had hoped.
By midday, Tatum adjusted his plan and told Boettcher, “We’re going hawg hunting,” referring to the slang term for large bass.
Tatum and Boettcher fished with jigs in water roughly 20 feet deep from that point on and wound up piecing together the tournament’s winning sack of five bass which weighed 18.62 pounds, including the single largest bass caught on the day, a healthy 6.92 pound fish.
The pair actually returned to the weigh-in station early to weigh that large fish and get it turned over to the fish care team to avoid the risk of stressing and killing that prize fish. They then returned to the water and continued fishing for their remaining four fish.
The audience cheered for Tatum and Boettcher when it was finally announced officially that the pair had taken the victory.
These men split the grand prize of a New Triton 2019 TRX189 bass boat powered by a Mercury 150 horsepower engine, valued at $32,495.
Second place went to the team of Reynaldo Ramon and James Banks. They landed 17.91 pounds of fish and won $4,000.
Attesting to his consistency, professional fishing guide Charles Whitted of Barefoot Guide Service led his military angler, Gabriel Gonzales, to a third-place finish with a five-fish limit of 16.33 pounds. Gonzales and Whitted split $3,000 for their efforts this year. Last year, Whitted guided his angler, Nick Miller, to the tournament victory.
Tournament anglers were eligible to sign up for an additional “Big Bass Option.” Money pooled from those opting in was paid out to the anglers capturing the event’s several heaviest fish.
The top three teams who reaped the reward of their “Big Bass” gamble were Tatum and Boettcher with their 6.92-pound fish, which, in addition to the boat, earned them an additional $2,704.
Clinton Joseph and Uziel Lopez weighed in a 5.97-pounder and earned $832. Randell Cross and Matthew Dray weighed in a bass weighing 5.66 for $416.
Brown announced to the anglers and the audience that the groundwork for Fishing for Freedom 2019 had already been laid with the reservation of the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for Oct. 4, with the tournament to follow the next day.
