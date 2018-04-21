On the night of April 5, three local bowfishers ventured out onto Stillhouse Hollow Lake on what would become a record-breaking endeavor.
Darrick Gray, accompanied by his wife Kandyce Gray and family friend David Kaase, launched their highly specialized bowfishing boat from the ramp at Union Grove Park. After doing poorly there over a two-hour span, they decided to re-launch at Stillhouse Park, near the Stillhouse Marina off of Simmons Road.
Gray began bowfishing about four years ago after booking a trip with the owner of GarQuest Adventures, Marty McIntyre, who makes his living teaching clients how to bowfish and who is quite knowledgeable about our local waters, including Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow.
The night was warm — about 70 degrees — overcast and breezy, with a southerly breeze around 8-10 mph.
Wind is the bane of bowfishers, as the rippled surface reduces light penetration and thus the bowfisher’s ability to see fish beneath the surface.
To help overcome the dark and rippled surface, Gray employs a Yamaha 3000IE generator which supplies electricity to a bank of eight 1,000-watt Seelite LED lights.
After relocating to the lower end of the lake, near the dam, the trio began to hunt in a cove on the lake’s south side which was somewhat protected from the wind.
Gray maneuvered the boat with its Minn Kota Riptide 80 tiller steer trolling motor such that the boat ran parallel to the bank and about 15-20 feet from it. Suddenly, a dark shape became noticeable in the water to the boat’s starboard side. It was swimming about the same speed as the boat, in the same direction of travel, and about 4-5 feet beneath the surface.
Gray could tell immediately by the length that this was a sizeable longnose gar, similar in dimensions to the lake record he took in the spring of 2016. He sped up by increasing the trolling motor’s speed to try to catch up with the gar which had appeared well ahead of the boat.
Once Gray overtook the gar, he shot his first arrow and missed to the left of the fish, which spooked the gar, making it swim ahead more quickly. Instead of diving deeper, as spooked fish often do, this fish made the mistake of coming more near to the surface — only 3 feet down.
Gray fired his second shot and the arrow found its mark right in the back of the fish. Gray’s bow of choice is a modified PSE brand, dual-cam hunting compound bow with a 72-pound draw weight and an AMS brand bottle-style line retriever. AMS fiberglass arrows with bowfishing tips complete with fixed barbs round out his arsenal.
“I prefer this setup because it is reliable and can withstand some abuse,” Gray said.
Gray shoots without using a mechanical release and without a shooting glove, instead preferring to use his bare fingers, aided by accessories called “String Things” he purchased at Killeen’s Nocked and Loaded archery store recently.
The instant the fish was struck with the arrow, it dove deep, thus removing all of the line from the line retriever affixed to Gray’s bow. Gingerly, the trio worked together to catch up with the speeding fish and get line back into the boat.
When the fish drew near the surface, Gray and company decided to attempt to use a gaff to transfer the fish from out of the water and into the boat. The first attempt at this failed as the gaff bent under the strain of the fish.
A second, successful attempt at gaffing was made when the gaff was aimed for one of the few soft spots on the heavily armored fish — just under the fish’s snout, near the gills.
The fish was lifted out of the water and onto the deck of Gray’s boat. The modified 1980 MonArk jonboat has a custom-made, elevated shooting deck complete with two trap doors which, when opened from above, allow fish to be dropped into a 110-gallon tub beneath.
The behemoth creature was dropped into the tub and the tub was subsequently filled with water and ice to keep the fish from dehydrating as arrangements were made to get the fish weighed on certified scales in hopes of qualifying it as a bowfishing lake record.
Kandyce Gray phoned me at 11:50 p.m. to inquire about the availability of my certified scales. We made arrangements to meet at my home the following afternoon.
The trio continued bowfishing until around 4:30 a.m. the following morning, harvesting three more longnose gar, 10 common carp and a freshwater drum.
When Gray, a 2½-year veteran of the Florence Fire Department, and Kaase, a truck driver, arrived at my home, we weighed and measured the fish.
Gray’s longnose gar measured 56.06 inches and weighed exactly 25 pounds. Gray had successfully eclipsed his previous record of 55 inches and 23.90 pounds taken on March 16, 2016.
I assisted Gray in completing and submitting the necessary application to qualify this fish as the official lake record for this category and species to the always helpful Ron Smith of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in Austin.
On April 19, Smith verified that Gray’s fish was, indeed, the lake record.
Those interested in exploring bowfishing locally as a recreational outlet may contact Marty McIntyre at 254-931-3474.
