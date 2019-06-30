Almost a year ago, Central Texas native Greg Wade paid me in full to provide him with on-the-water sonar training.
Wade runs a Blue Wave center console with a 115-horsepower Yamaha outboard and has two Lowrance sonar units mounted on it — one at the console and one at the bow.
Life events prevented that training and forced a rescheduling to April, when a break in the pursuit of hybrid striped bass on Belton Lake afforded me enough time to finally complete Wade’s long-awaited training.
Earlier in the year, Wade retired from a 35-year career with the Oncor power company, and his schedule was now flexible.
We met at Union Grove Park on Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir and successfully conducted the training. As we spent those four-plus hours together, we got to talk about the kind of fishing Wade planned to pursue in his retirement. That is when the topic of jug fishing arose.
Wade routinely jug fishes on several reservoirs with friends, including Lake Livingston, Lake Conroe and Belton. Wade has enjoyed jug fishing on Belton for decades since his two sons and his daughter were just youngsters.
In its simplest form, jug fishing involves tethering a line to a floating object resembling a bottle or “jug,” suspending one or several baited hooks beneath that jug, and either letting the jug float freely as it is pushed by the wind, or anchoring the jug to the bottom with some manner of weight.
Wade excitedly spoke about his jug fishing adventures. As I listened, I began thinking about how I might add jug fishing to the variety of fishing methods I employ when trying to keep younger kids with short attention spans engaged when they come aboard my boat. I expressed my interest in doing something like this with kids in general, and, specifically, with the military kids I take out on SKIFF (Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun) program trips.
Wade told me that when the jug fishing got reliable, typically sometime in June, he would give me a call, invite me along and show me the ropes of basic jug fishing.
On Wednesday, thanks to a rescheduling request by a corporate group, I wound up with a free morning and immediately contacted Wade to see if he might be willing to follow through on his generous offer.
We met at 6 a.m. on Belton Lake. Wade had 50 jug lines all neatly tied up and organized in a large plastic container. Per regulations, each jug was labeled with name, address, date of use and more. He supplied both frozen shad and deer liver as bait; I contributed some fresh, dead shad and some fresh, dead sunfish.
We noted the direction of the wind and set out these jugs with their baited lines dangling beneath in such a way that they would be blown into a cove and parallel to the bank.
We scarely got the last jug out before one of the first jugs we set came alive.
Wade designs his jugs using a roughly 15-inch long piece of capped PVC tube kept afloat by a tape-wrapped length of cellular “pool noodle.” A freely sliding weight is placed inside the capped tube. A screw-eye is screwed into one end cap and a roughly 5-foot line is attached to that screw-eye.
The line is attached to the jug with a snap-swivel, and a half-ounce egg sinker is placed about a foot above either a treble hook (for stinkbait) or a circle hook (for all other baits).
When a fish tugs on the line, the entire jug tips up, thus causing the freely sliding weight inside the capped tube to slide to the end the screw-eye is attached to. From that point on, the jug sits vertically in the water whereas it was resting horizontally before the strike by the fish.
There is something energizing about seeing one (or more!) of the jugs come to life and begin bobbing around or moving upwind, contrary to the direction of drift of all the other jugs.
Wade experimented with bait types on his numbered jugs, placing shad on jugs 1 through 15, sunfish on jugs 16 through 30, liver on jugs 31-40 and stinkbait on jugs 41-50, all to try to ascertain what would work best under that day’s conditions.
As we chased the lively jug using Wade’s Minn Kota Ulterra trolling motor, Wade operated the motor and I was handed a long wooden rod with a blunt hook on the end. My job was to snag the 5-foot line hanging beneath the jug once we got close enough.
This seemed easy enough, but, once we got close, the fish on the end of that jug line started to swim frantically, making the job a bit tougher than I first anticipated.
Teamwork prevailed and we landed our first fish of the morning, a healthy 3-pound blue catfish.
We continued fishing this same area for a while, catching additional fish, then moved to another area where the wind was more actively moving the water’s surface.
We wrapped up around 9:30 a.m. before the late-June Texas heat began to kick in.
During our time on the water we landed multiple blue catfish, multiple channel catfish, an 8-pound yellow catfish — which managed to hold our jug underwater continuously for a full 3-plus minutes — and a spotted gar.
Prospective “juggers” should be aware of specific gear tagging requirements the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has on jug lines. These specifics may be found in the Outdoor Annual supplied wherever fishing licenses are sold. The section entitled “Legal Devices, Methods & Restrictions” addresses these concerns.
For his generosity, I offered to take Wade to the Sol de Jalisco Mexican restaurant in Morgan’s Point. He accepted my invitation, but not before sharing one more thing with me.
“I’ve got something for you,” said Wade, as he motioned for me to follow him to his truck.
He handed me a lidded plastic crate. I set the crate on the ground, took off the lid and found inside a brand-new set of 35 jug lines he had hand-assembled, identical to the jugs we had just successfully used.
He told me how the Lord had put it on his heart to provide these to me after he heard of the work I do with kids separated from their parents by their parents’ military duties. I am grateful to Wade for these and look forward to texting him photos of my successful young clients later this summer.
As we spoke about different ideas and approaches to jug fishing over a wonderful lunch, he concurred, based on his experience with his own kids, that jug fishing would be a really good fit for kids ages 8 or 9 and older.
Folks willing to share their time, talent,and treasure for the benefit of others in this day and age are increasingly hard to come by.
Mr. Greg Wade of Killeen is an exception to the rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.