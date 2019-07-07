During the 2018 annual International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades show in Orlando, Florida, Garmin introduced its new Panoptix LiveScope technology. The product took best of class honors in the marine electronics category and took best of show honors, as well.
The accolades were well deserved.
With image quality and composition like that of a sonogram, the technology’s high, full-screen refresh rate gives video-like readings of the hidden world beneath the water’s surface.
I added LiveScope technology to the boat I guide from last autumn, and the lessons I have learned by observing fish behavior through the eyes of LiveScope have been many and valuable.
For example, I have learned that slowing or stopping a bait while that bait is being aggressively chased by a gamefish will, more often than not, cause that gamefish to spook and swim away in a near-panicked state. Instead, I now just continue my retrieve until the fish either gives up on the bait or overtakes it and gets hooked. If the fish gives up, it will remain in the area to be tempted again.
The LiveScope transducer’s beam of sound is roughly 120 degrees inline with its long axis (front to back), and is roughly 30 degrees from side to side. Thus, an ellipse of sound is created. Depending on how the angler aims the transducer, the device can be made to look more forward or more downward, depending on angling application.
For example, if jigging vertically, the angler would do well to choose the downward orientation. If searching around the boat for fish which have been schooling on the surface, but which have since submerged, the angler would do well to choose the forward orientation.
Packaged with the Garmin LiveScope transducer is both a trolling motor mounting bracket and a transom mounting bracket. My opinion is that neither allows an angler to enjoy the full benefits of LiveScope. This is not to say that they are not well-designed, nor that they have no value; rather, they somewhat limit the potential of the system to show all it is capable of showing.
The transom-mounted bracket fixes the transducer’s location such that it “looks” forward only; this bracket is not intended for the transducer to be used in downward mode.
The trolling motor mounting bracket is limited by the trolling motor itself. If the bracket is attached, for example, to the right side of the trolling motor’s shaft, the propeller housing of the trolling motor will, to some degree, block the left-looking portion of the transducer’s beam, and vice-versa.
To overcome this, Garmin engineered the trolling motor bracket with a beveled attachment face to tilt the transducer’s bottom to the right on a right-hand installation and to the left on a left-hand installation. This allows the full beam of sonar to see around the propeller housing, but forces the angler to fish on the same side of the trolling motor that the transducer is attached to if he or she desires to track a retrieved bait.
Further, because the object the angler may want to study with LiveScope may not be directly in line with the way the trolling motor is pointing, an angler must often decide whether boat control or sonar image is more important, and choose one over the other.
For example, if the wind is blowing from the south and a GPS-controlled trolling motor is placed in Spot Lock to maintain position, the trolling motor bracket will orient the LiveScope in the same direction the trolling motor is pointing (south, into the wind). In this scenario, if a fish-holding structure is located 35 feet to the left (east side) of the boat, unless the angler takes manual control of the trolling motor in order to point the motor toward the structure, the transducer will not see that structure because it is fixed to the trolling motor’s shaft pointing forward.
I was not satisfied with the limitations of either option, and therefore set out to create a device which would: 1) allow me to use my transducer in both down- and forward-mode; 2) which would allow me to peer 360 degrees beneath and around my boat; 3) not be cost-prohibitive; and 4) would quickly and easily stow and deploy.
The device I created meets all of these requirements and has helped me further my self-education of the underwater world this summer by allowing me to aim my transducer back behind the boat and track my downrigger balls, the baits trailing behind them and fish responding to the presentation.
It is unlikely such a device will be offered by Garmin, or any other entity for that matter, simply because there are so many shapes and sizes of boats that a “one-size-fits-all” product would be hard to mass produce. I hope some ingenious American venture proves me wrong!
The device I created involves the use of readily available RAM Mount Company accessories.
First, I installed a Size D large, round plate with ball (part #RAM-D-202U) using three through-bolts where the starboard gunwale joins the transom.
I then fitted a RAM double-socket arm (part #RAM-D-201U) onto the ball, thus creating a universal joint.
There are short, regular and long arms. Choose the one right for your application.
Finally, to the second socket of the socket arm, I attached a RAM ball adapter with 1-inch hole and tightening knob (part# RAM-D-330-DU). This is really the heart of the system, as it provides a means to adjust the depth to which the transducer is lowered into the water.
The photo accompanying this article shows that the remainder of the installation is nearly identical to that of a trolling motor shaft installation, which is explained in the instructions included with the transducer ... except for one little thing.
Remember that bevel Garmin engineered into the trolling motor bracket to “look” around the propeller housing? If left as is, it will still cause your transducer to see other than directly downward. In order to overcome this, I used a half-inch length of 1-inch PVC pipe as a spacer between the transducer and shaft bracket to negate this bevel. This pipe has a 1-inch inside diameter and a 1.25-inch outside diameter.
I chose the mounting location because, with my GPS-controlled Minn Kota Ulterra trolling motor on the bow, this is where I spend most of my time with clients, thus putting me nearby to steer the device and adjust it as need be. You may opt to mount at mid-ship or up in the bow. Just think it through before you drill.
To dress this device up, I added a cap to the top, I added a tacky grip for help in twisting the shaft (which I found in the Academy Sports + Outdoors baseball department where it is used for wrapping bat grips), I put a through-bolt in the bottom of the PVC shaft as a stop to prevent loss of the transducer, and I screwed a stainless steel screw into the top cap as my indicator as to which way the transducer is facing when underwater.
Finally, because my boat is weighted differently on each trip I take based on the number of people in a party and the weight of those people, and based on whether or not I have water in my livewell, I used a small, plastic post level on the device’s shaft. Utilizing the double-universal joint feature engineered into this device, I can make sure that the transducer is level and plumb every time, all the time, thus providing me with the very best imaging possible.
